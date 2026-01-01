Get Involved with RAND CAST

The Center on AI, Security, and Technology at RAND offers multiple avenues for individuals passionate about shaping the future of AI and biotechnology policy, including as staff, fellows, students, or collaborators. If you are interested in and eligible for multiple ways to get involved with us, you are welcome to apply to each of them.

Current Openings

RAND employs staff in both the U.S. and Europe, both full- and part-time. You can apply for staff roles in the U.S. through RAND's online jobs portal—including roles specifically for the Center on AI, Security, and Technology when we have openings. Current openings include:

RAND Europe openings are listed here. Positions are available in the U.K., Belgium, and the Netherlands.

RAND CAST Fellowship

The Center on AI, Security, and Technology Fellowship develops new generations of policy analysts and implementors at the intersection of technology and security issues. Fellows perform research relating to one or more of the Center on AI, Security, and Technology’s research areas and receive mentorship from RAND policy experts. Fellowships typically start at six months, with the possibility of extension up to a total of three years and can be full- or part-time. Applicants must be based in the U.S. or U.K. and eligible for a government security clearance.

Note that as of December 2025 we are only considering applicants to work on our AI Security, Technology Policy and Governance, or biosecurity areas.

fellowship

RAND School of Public Policy

You can work with the Center on AI, Security, and Technology through the following degrees at the RAND School of Public Policy:

Students in these programs participate in on-the-job training (OJT), meaning they work alongside researchers on RAND projects. While you may indicate interest in working with RAND CAST when applying, admission to these programs does not guarantee a role with the center.

The RAND School also offers a Master of National Security Policy and a Master of Technology Policy, each of which can be completed in as little as 9 months full time, as well as a dual degree that combines the two. Students in those programs can work with RAND CAST part-time, but only if they also have another role at RAND. Unlike the M.Phil. and Ph.D., these master's degree programs do not include OJT.

Collaborate with Us

We are open to other forms of collaboration and engagement that align with our mission and focus areas. If you're interested in this, please reach out to us: