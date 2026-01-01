Staff
Center Leadership
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Sella Nevo
Founding Director, RAND Center on AI, Security, and Technology; Principal Researcher
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Bill Zito
Associate Director for AI Policy and Operations, RAND Center on AI, Security, and Technology
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Henry H. Willis
Associate Director for Biosecurity Research, RAND Center on AI, Security, and Technology; Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
Research Area Leads
Dulani Woods
AI Analysts Lead
Steph Guerra
AIxBio Lead
Erich Devendorf
AI Security Co-Lead
Kyle Siler-Evans
AI Security Co-Lead
Ismael Arciniegas Rueda
AI and Energy Lead
Christopher Byrd
Technology Policy and Governance Co-Lead
Brodi Kotila
Technology Policy and Governance Co-Lead