Sella Nevo

Sella Nevo

Founding Director, RAND Center on AI, Security, and Technology; Principal Researcher

Expertise

Sella Nevo is a principal researcher at RAND, and the founding director of the RAND Center on AI, Security, and Technology. The center conducts cutting-edge research on transformative, high-impact technologies—including artificial intelligence and biotechnology—to shape policies that protect global security and advance the public good. He focuses on high-leverage interventions to prevent or mitigate pandemics and other large-scale biological disasters, the intersection between technological and policy solutions, and other key issues in emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and information security. 

Nevo joined RAND from Google, where he founded and managed the Karmel group - a team of 70 researchers and engineers dedicated to using machine learning to tackle humanitarian, global development, and climate-related challenges. His team developed operational flood forecasting systems now covering more than 450 million people across eighty countries, tripled the number of buildings mapped across the African continent for use by the UN, World Bank, and others, and led to major reductions in greenhouse gases from road transportation. He previously taught Information Security and Applied Ethics at Tel Aviv university.

Nevo was featured in Fortune's Change The World list, TheMarker's 40 Under 40, won the World Debating Championship, was a repeated invited speaker at the UN, the World Bank, Harvard, Oxford, Yale, NeurIPS, ICML, and more.

Education

B.S. in computer science, Tel Aviv University; B.S. in mathematics, Tel Aviv University

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Advisory board member at the Alliance to Feed the Earth in Disasters

Selected Work

  • Nevo, Sella, Dan Lahav, Ajay Karpur, Yogev Bar-On, Henry Alexander Bradley, and Jeff Alstott, Securing AI Model Weights: Preventing Theft and Misuse of Frontier Models, RAND Corporation (RR-A2849-1), 2024
  • Epstein, Gerald L., Forrest W. Crawford, and Sella Nevo, Policy Options to Prevent the Creation of Mirror Organisms, RAND Corporation (PE-A3436-1), 2025
  • Crawford, Forrest W., Kyle Webster, Gerald L. Epstein, Derek Roberts, Joseph Fair, and Sella Nevo, Securing Commercial Nucleic Acid Synthesis, RAND Corporation (RR-A3329-1), 2024
  • Tessa Alexanian and Sella Nevo, Supporting Follow-Up Screening for Flagged Nucleic Acid Synthesis Orders, Council on Strategic Risks, 2024
  • Grey Nearing, Deborah Cohen, Vusumuzi Dube, Martin Gauch, Oren Gilon, Shaun Harrigan, Avinatan Hassidim, Daniel Klotz, Frederik Kratzert, Asher Metzger, Sella Nevo, Florian Pappenberger, Christel Prudhomme, Guy Shalev, Shlomo Shenzis, Tadele Yednkachw Tek, "Global prediction of extreme floods in ungauged watersheds," Nature, 627, 2024

Authored by Sella Nevo

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