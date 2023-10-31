Sella Nevo is a senior information scientist at RAND, and director of the Meselson Center, dedicated to reducing risks from biological threats and emerging technologies. The center combines in-depth policy research with state-of-the-art technical research to provide policymakers with the information and expertise needed to prevent, prepare for, and mitigate large-scale catastrophes, such as pandemics. Nevo also acts as a Venture Partner at the climate-focused VC firm Firstime, and advisory board member of ALLFED - the Alliance to Feed the Earth. He focuses on high-leverage interventions to prevent or mitigate pandemics and other large-scale biological disasters, the intersection between technological and policy solutions, and other key issues in emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and information security.
Nevo joined RAND from Google, where he founded and managed the Karmel group - a team of 70 researchers and engineers dedicated to using machine learning to tackle humanitarian, global development, and climate-related challenges. His team developed operational flood forecasting systems now covering more than 450 million people across eighty countries, tripled the number of buildings mapped across the African continent for use by the UN, World Bank, and others, and led to major reductions in greenhouse gases from road transportation. He previously taught Information Security and Applied Ethics at Tel Aviv university.
Nevo was featured in Fortune's Change The World list, TheMarker's 40 Under 40, won the World Debating Championship, was a repeated invited speaker at the UN, the World Bank, Harvard, Oxford, Yale, NeurIPS, ICML, and more.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsVenture Partner at Firstime VC; Advisory board member at the Alliance to Feed the Earth in Disasters