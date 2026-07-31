Sella Nevo is a principal researcher at RAND, and the founding director of the RAND Center on AI, Security, and Technology. The center conducts cutting-edge research on transformative, high-impact technologies—including artificial intelligence and biotechnology—to shape policies that protect global security and advance the public good. He focuses on high-leverage interventions to prevent or mitigate pandemics and other large-scale biological disasters, the intersection between technological and policy solutions, and other key issues in emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and information security.
Nevo joined RAND from Google, where he founded and managed the Karmel group - a team of 70 researchers and engineers dedicated to using machine learning to tackle humanitarian, global development, and climate-related challenges. His team developed operational flood forecasting systems now covering more than 450 million people across eighty countries, tripled the number of buildings mapped across the African continent for use by the UN, World Bank, and others, and led to major reductions in greenhouse gases from road transportation. He previously taught Information Security and Applied Ethics at Tel Aviv university.
Nevo was featured in Fortune's Change The World list, TheMarker's 40 Under 40, won the World Debating Championship, was a repeated invited speaker at the UN, the World Bank, Harvard, Oxford, Yale, NeurIPS, ICML, and more.