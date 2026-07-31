Preventing a new form of synthetic life before it becomes an irreversible global risk

Photo by Science Photo Library/Reuters

What is mirror life?

The building blocks of life—DNA, RNA, and proteins—each have a specific "handedness." DNA and RNA are right-handed; proteins are left-handed. Scientists can reverse this and make mirror-image molecules in the lab. Mirror life, such as mirror bacteria, would be built entirely from these mirror-image molecules.

Why does it matter?

Because immune systems, predators, and most medicines are tuned to natural-handed biology, mirror bacteria could evade them, spread through the biosphere, and cause irreversible harm to humans, animals, plants, and ecosystems.

Why act now?

Creating mirror life would require major scientific advances. But once a viable mirror organism exists, the knowledge to reproduce and modify it could spread quickly, making containment impossible.

The usual playbook—watch a technology develop, then manage the harms as they appear—does not apply. The only reliable defense is prevention.

What is RAND doing?

RAND's Center on AI, Security, and Technology is building the technical and policy foundation for that prevention. Our researchers assess how close science actually is to mirror life, identify who might pursue it and why, and catalog the levers that could stop it. The result is a growing framework charting how the United States, its allies, and even its global competitors can establish a global effort to prevent mirror life grounded in transparency and cooperation.

There is still time to act. Mirror life has not yet been created. The goal is to keep it that way, by shaping a world in which every actor capable of creating mirror life chooses not to, now and in the future.

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