Advances in synthetic biology and molecular engineering have raised the possibility that future scientists might create mirror life, a hypothetical form of life built from molecules whose structures are engineered to be mirror images of the molecules found in all known life on earth. Although mirror life has not yet been created, scientists have warned that if it were realized, it could pose catastrophic risks to human health and ecosystems.

This paper is intended for policymakers and advisers who might encounter the mirror life concept in briefings, research proposals, or international discussions. This paper establishes a shared factual foundation—explaining what mirror life is, how it might be created, and why it differs from other biological or technological risks—so that subsequent policy and governance discussions can proceed from a common, accurate understanding.