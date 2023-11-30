How We're Funded

RAND is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization. Our research is sponsored by U.S. government agencies; U.S. state and local governments; non-U.S. governments, agencies, and ministries; international organizations; colleges and universities; foundations; professional associations; other nonprofit organizations; and industry.

In addition, we rely on philanthropic support to reach beyond the scope of client-sponsored work to tackle questions that may be too big, too complex, or too new for our clients to address.

Current clients can learn more about their projects from the relevant RAND business contacts.

Revenue* $356.2M Source Amount U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and related agencies $55.7M Other federal agencies $11.6M State and local government agencies $4.7M Non-U.S. government agencies and international NGOs $13.6M Universities $9.0M Other nonprofit organizations $17.1M Foundations $18.4M Philanthropic contributions $14.2M Private sector $4.1M Other $2.2M U.S. Department of Homeland Security $54.3M U.S. Air Force $47.4M U.S. Army $41.8M Office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense and other national security agencies $62.1M *FY2022, net of subcontracts and RAND-initiated research View a complete copy of RAND's Financial Statements »

Clients

Note: For more information about the grantor of a particular RAND document or publication, please reference the document's copyright page. RAND also conducts independent research on highly relevant and/or underfunded topics of benefit to the public good.

U.S. Government

Congressional Research Service

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Department of Commerce National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Department of Defense Defense Centers of Excellence Defense Health Agency Defense Security Cooperation Agency Defense Threat Reduction Agency Department of the Air Force Space Security and Defense Program Department of the Army Department of the Navy Marine Corps Joint Staff Missile Defense Agency Office of the Secretary of Defense Office of the Director, Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation Office of Net Assessment Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Unified Combatant Commands

Department of Education Institute of Education Sciences

Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Health Resources and Services Administration National Institutes of Health Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development National Cancer Institute National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute National Institute on Aging National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases National Institute on Drug Abuse National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences National Institute of Mental Health National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities National Institute of Nursing Research

Department of Homeland Security Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency DHS Headquarters Federal Emergency Management Agency Management Directorate Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans Science and Technology Directorate Transportation Security Administration U.S. Coast Guard U.S. Customs and Border Protection U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement U.S. Secret Service

Department of Justice COPS Office (Office of Community Oriented Policing Services) Office of Justice Programs National Institute of Justice

Department of State Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations Bureau of Counterterrorism Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation Bureau of Political–Military Affairs Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs U.S. Consulate in Frankfurt

Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration

Department of Veterans Affairs

Millennium Challenge Corporation

National Science Foundation

Office of the Director of National Intelligence Intelligence Community

Performance Accountability Council

Securities and Exchange Commission

U.S. State and Local Governments

Commonwealth of Massachusetts Clean Energy Center

State of Arizona Pima County

State of California Board of State and Community Corrections California Correctional Health Services California Energy Commission CalPERS City of El Monte Department of Industrial Relations Government Operations Agency Governor's Office of Emergency Services Los Angeles County City of Los Angeles Los Angeles Unified School District Probation Department San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District Westlands Water District

State of Delaware

State of Louisiana Department of Education

State of Michigan Detroit Public Schools Community District

State of New York Department of Health District Attorney of New York County NYC Opportunity

State of North Carolina City of Charlotte

State of Ohio Department of Higher Education

State of Oregon Multnomah County Health Department

State of Texas Harris County

State of Utah Utah Indigent Defense Commission

State of Vermont Joint Fiscal Office



Non-U.S. Governments, Agencies, and Ministries

Commonwealth of Australia Department of Defence Department of Finance Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Department of Home Affairs

European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights European Commission Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs Directorate-General for Research and Innovation European Defence Agency

Government of Canada Public Services and Procurement Canada

Government of Japan Ministry of Defense Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency

The Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport Research and Documentation Centre

United Arab Emirates Government of Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

United Kingdom Defence Science and Technology Laboratory Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Department for Education Department of Health and Social Care Genomics England Department for Work & Pensions Development, Concepts, and Doctrine Centre Home Office Ministry of Defence Ministry of Justice National Institute for Health Research UK Research and Innovation UK Space Agency



International Organizations

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Sasakawa Peace Foundation

United Nations Development Programme

World Bank

Colleges and Universities

Columbia University Columbia University Medical Center Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York

Georgetown University

Harvard University Brigham and Women's Hospital President and Fellows of Harvard College

Johns Hopkins University

Makerere University School of Public Health

National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (Japan)

NC Community Colleges

The New School

Northwestern University

Oregon Health & Science University

Oregon State University

Pennsylvania State University

PennWest

Seattle Colleges

Singapore Management University

Stanford University

Syracuse University

Tufts University

University of California University of California, Davis University of California, Irvine University of California, Los Angeles University of California, San Francisco

University of Central Florida

The University of Chicago

University of Georgia

University of Iowa

University of Maryland

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of New Mexico

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro

University of Pittsburgh

University of Southern California

The University of Texas The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Utah

University of Washington

Western Michigan University

Foundations

Benevolentia Foundation

BHP Foundation

Una Chapman Cox Foundation

Documentation Centre Political Islam

Education Endowment Foundation

Fidelity Charitable

Greater Rochester Health Foundation

The Health Foundation

PhRMA Foundation

Professional Associations

AAA-ICDR Foundation

American Medical Association

Other Nonprofit Organizations

AccessCircles

American Association of Nurse Practitioners

American Enterprise Institute

American Institutes for Research

Ascendium Education Group

Association of American Medical Colleges

Boston Medical Center

Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica

George W. Bush Institute

California Mental Health Services Authority

CASEL

Cedars-Sinai

Central Indiana Corporate Partnership

CGR

Chey Institute for Advanced Studies

Common Sense Media

The Council of State Governments

The County Behavioral Health Directors Association of California

Dog Tag Inc.

Dream Academy Foundation

Economic Mobility Corporation

Ednovate

Education Northwest

Employers' Forum of Indiana

Excela Health

Foundation for California Community Colleges

Four Corners Regional Education Cooperative

Headstrong Project

HRI (Health Research, Inc.)

Huntington Study Group

Impetus

Inland Empire Health Plan

Innovation and Value Initiative

Inter-American Development Bank

JIR PFS (“Just-in-Reach” Pay for Success)

Kaiser Permanente

Leading Educators

Lewy Body Dementia Association

Magee-Womens Research Institute

MDRC

Medical Device Innovation Consortium

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The Mind Research Network

The MITRE Corporation

National Academy of Sciences

National Bureau of Economic Research

National Education Association

National Endowment for Financial Education

National Institute for Health Care Reform

New Levant Initiative

Passport Academy Charter School

Pathfinder International

Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute

PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board)

Phillips Academy, Andover

Pittsburgh Film Office

SafeHaven

San Diego State University Research Foundation

Sitka Sound Science Center

Social Justice Partners Los Angeles

Teach for All

Tufts Medical Center

University Corporation for Atmospheric Research

Urban Institute

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

The Volcker Alliance

The Water Institute of the Gulf

WestEd

Wounded Warrior Project

Yale New Haven Health

Zearn

Industry

Abt Associates

Adagio Health

ARCADIS

The Asan Institute for Policy Studies

ASP.MD

BiasSync

Black & Veatch

codeSpark

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

Health Care Services Corporation

Health Services Advisory Group

IBM Watson Health

Insight Investment

Kidney Disease Program of Glendale

Korea Institute for Defense Analyses

Mathematica Policy Research

Muzology

The Policy & Research Group

Rose Li & Associates

Sanofi

Schell Games

Uber Advanced Technologies Group

WayBetter

Westat

Note: These clients commissioned one or more projects that were active in 2022 and that totaled at least $100,000.

Updated March 30, 2023