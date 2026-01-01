How We're Funded

RAND is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization. To honor our commitment to transparency, we make RAND's financial statements and list of funders publicly available.

RAND is funded by more than 380 clients, grantmakers, and donors.

Most RAND research is sponsored by U.S. federal government agencies; U.S. state and local governments; allied non-U.S. governments, agencies, and ministries; international organizations; colleges and universities; and other nonprofit organizations.

In addition, we rely on philanthropic support to reach beyond the scope of client-sponsored work to tackle questions that may be too big, too complex, or too new for our clients to address.

Regardless of the sponsor, our research is free of commercial, partisan, and ideological bias.

RAND

Revenue* Total: 469.7M

Office of the U.S. Secretary of War and other national security agencies: 82.1M

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and related agencies: 72.6M

Contributions: 59.2M

U.S. Department of Homeland Security: 58.3M

U.S. Department of the Air Force: 55.7M

U.S. Army: 47.1M

Foundations: 32.2M

Other federal agencies: 18.4M

State and local government agencies: 13.8M

Non-U.S. government agencies and international NGOs: 11.8M

Other nonprofit organizations: 8.3M

Universities: 3.8M

Other: 3.5M

Private sector: 2.9M *FY2025, net of subcontracts and RAND-initiated research

Statements