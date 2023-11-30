How We're Funded
RAND is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization. Our research is sponsored by U.S. government agencies; U.S. state and local governments; non-U.S. governments, agencies, and ministries; international organizations; colleges and universities; foundations; professional associations; other nonprofit organizations; and industry.
In addition, we rely on philanthropic support to reach beyond the scope of client-sponsored work to tackle questions that may be too big, too complex, or too new for our clients to address.
Revenue*
$356.2M
|Source
|Amount
|U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and related agencies
|$55.7M
|Other federal agencies
|$11.6M
|State and local government agencies
|$4.7M
|Non-U.S. government agencies and international NGOs
|$13.6M
|Universities
|$9.0M
|Other nonprofit organizations
|$17.1M
|Foundations
|$18.4M
|Philanthropic contributions
|$14.2M
|Private sector
|$4.1M
|Other
|$2.2M
|U.S. Department of Homeland Security
|$54.3M
|U.S. Air Force
|$47.4M
|U.S. Army
|$41.8M
|Office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense and other national security agencies
|$62.1M
*FY2022, net of subcontracts and RAND-initiated research
Clients
Note: For more information about the grantor of a particular RAND document or publication, please reference the document's copyright page. RAND also conducts independent research on highly relevant and/or underfunded topics of benefit to the public good.
U.S. Government
- Congressional Research Service
- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- Department of Commerce
- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
- Department of Defense
- Defense Centers of Excellence
- Defense Health Agency
- Defense Security Cooperation Agency
- Defense Threat Reduction Agency
- Department of the Air Force
- Space Security and Defense Program
- Department of the Army
- Department of the Navy
- Marine Corps
- Joint Staff
- Missile Defense Agency
- Office of the Secretary of Defense
- Office of the Director, Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation
- Office of Net Assessment
- Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment
- Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness
- Under Secretary of Defense for Policy
- Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering
- Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
- Unified Combatant Commands
- Department of Education
- Institute of Education Sciences
- Department of Health and Human Services
- Administration for Children and Families
- Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
- Health Resources and Services Administration
- National Institutes of Health
- Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development
- National Cancer Institute
- National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health
- National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
- National Institute on Aging
- National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research
- National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
- National Institute on Drug Abuse
- National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences
- National Institute of Mental Health
- National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities
- National Institute of Nursing Research
- Department of Homeland Security
- Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office
- Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- DHS Headquarters
- Federal Emergency Management Agency
- Management Directorate
- Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties
- Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans
- Science and Technology Directorate
- Transportation Security Administration
- U.S. Coast Guard
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- U.S. Secret Service
- Department of Justice
- COPS Office (Office of Community Oriented Policing Services)
- Office of Justice Programs
- National Institute of Justice
- Department of State
- Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations
- Bureau of Counterterrorism
- Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation
- Bureau of Political–Military Affairs
- Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration
- Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs
- U.S. Consulate in Frankfurt
- Department of Transportation
- Federal Highway Administration
- Department of Veterans Affairs
- Millennium Challenge Corporation
- National Science Foundation
- Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- Intelligence Community
- Performance Accountability Council
- Securities and Exchange Commission
U.S. State and Local Governments
- Commonwealth of Massachusetts
- Clean Energy Center
- State of Arizona
- Pima County
- State of California
- Board of State and Community Corrections
- California Correctional Health Services
- California Energy Commission
- CalPERS
- City of El Monte
- Department of Industrial Relations
- Government Operations Agency
- Governor's Office of Emergency Services
- Los Angeles County
- City of Los Angeles
- Los Angeles Unified School District
- Probation Department
- San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District
- Westlands Water District
- State of Delaware
- State of Louisiana
- Department of Education
- State of Michigan
- Detroit Public Schools Community District
- State of New York
- Department of Health
- District Attorney of New York County
- NYC Opportunity
- State of North Carolina
- City of Charlotte
- State of Ohio
- Department of Higher Education
- State of Oregon
- Multnomah County Health Department
- State of Texas
- Harris County
- State of Utah
- Utah Indigent Defense Commission
- State of Vermont
- Joint Fiscal Office
Non-U.S. Governments, Agencies, and Ministries
- Commonwealth of Australia
- Department of Defence
- Department of Finance
- Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
- Department of Home Affairs
- European Union
- Agency for Fundamental Rights
- European Commission
- Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology
- Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion
- Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety
- Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs
- Directorate-General for Research and Innovation
- European Defence Agency
- Government of Canada
- Public Services and Procurement Canada
- Government of Japan
- Ministry of Defense
- Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency
- Ministry of Defense
- The Netherlands
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport
- Research and Documentation Centre
- United Arab Emirates
- Government of Abu Dhabi
- Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority
- Government of Abu Dhabi
- United Kingdom
- Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
- Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
- Department for Education
- Department of Health and Social Care
- Genomics England
- Department for Work & Pensions
- Development, Concepts, and Doctrine Centre
- Home Office
- Ministry of Defence
- Ministry of Justice
- National Institute for Health Research
- UK Research and Innovation
- UK Space Agency
International Organizations
- Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
- Sasakawa Peace Foundation
- United Nations Development Programme
- World Bank
Colleges and Universities
- Columbia University
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York
- Georgetown University
- Harvard University
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- President and Fellows of Harvard College
- Johns Hopkins University
- Makerere University School of Public Health
- National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (Japan)
- NC Community Colleges
- The New School
- Northwestern University
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Oregon State University
- Pennsylvania State University
- PennWest
- Seattle Colleges
- Singapore Management University
- Stanford University
- Syracuse University
- Tufts University
- University of California
- University of California, Davis
- University of California, Irvine
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, San Francisco
- University of Central Florida
- The University of Chicago
- University of Georgia
- University of Iowa
- University of Maryland
- University of Michigan
- University of Minnesota
- University of New Mexico
- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Southern California
- The University of Texas
- The University of Texas at Austin
- The University of Utah
- University of Washington
- Western Michigan University
Foundations
- Benevolentia Foundation
- BHP Foundation
- Una Chapman Cox Foundation
- Documentation Centre Political Islam
- Education Endowment Foundation
- Fidelity Charitable
- Greater Rochester Health Foundation
- The Health Foundation
- PhRMA Foundation
Professional Associations
- AAA-ICDR Foundation
- American Medical Association
Other Nonprofit Organizations
- AccessCircles
- American Association of Nurse Practitioners
- American Enterprise Institute
- American Institutes for Research
- Ascendium Education Group
- Association of American Medical Colleges
- Boston Medical Center
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica
- George W. Bush Institute
- California Mental Health Services Authority
- CASEL
- Cedars-Sinai
- Central Indiana Corporate Partnership
- CGR
- Chey Institute for Advanced Studies
- Common Sense Media
- The Council of State Governments
- The County Behavioral Health Directors Association of California
- Dog Tag Inc.
- Dream Academy Foundation
- Economic Mobility Corporation
- Ednovate
- Education Northwest
- Employers' Forum of Indiana
- Excela Health
- Foundation for California Community Colleges
- Four Corners Regional Education Cooperative
- Headstrong Project
- HRI (Health Research, Inc.)
- Huntington Study Group
- Impetus
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Innovation and Value Initiative
- Inter-American Development Bank
- JIR PFS (“Just-in-Reach” Pay for Success)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Leading Educators
- Lewy Body Dementia Association
- Magee-Womens Research Institute
- MDRC
- Medical Device Innovation Consortium
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- The Mind Research Network
- The MITRE Corporation
- National Academy of Sciences
- National Bureau of Economic Research
- National Education Association
- National Endowment for Financial Education
- National Institute for Health Care Reform
- New Levant Initiative
- Passport Academy Charter School
- Pathfinder International
- Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute
- PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board)
- Phillips Academy, Andover
- Pittsburgh Film Office
- SafeHaven
- San Diego State University Research Foundation
- Sitka Sound Science Center
- Social Justice Partners Los Angeles
- Teach for All
- Tufts Medical Center
- University Corporation for Atmospheric Research
- Urban Institute
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- The Volcker Alliance
- The Water Institute of the Gulf
- WestEd
- Wounded Warrior Project
- Yale New Haven Health
- Zearn
Industry
- Abt Associates
- Adagio Health
- ARCADIS
- The Asan Institute for Policy Studies
- ASP.MD
- BiasSync
- Black & Veatch
- codeSpark
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Genentech
- Health Care Services Corporation
- Health Services Advisory Group
- IBM Watson Health
- Insight Investment
- Kidney Disease Program of Glendale
- Korea Institute for Defense Analyses
- Mathematica Policy Research
- Muzology
- The Policy & Research Group
- Rose Li & Associates
- Sanofi
- Schell Games
- Uber Advanced Technologies Group
- WayBetter
- Westat
Note: These clients commissioned one or more projects that were active in 2022 and that totaled at least $100,000.
Updated March 30, 2023