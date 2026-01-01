How We're Funded

RAND is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization. To honor our commitment to transparency, we make RAND's financial statements and list of funders publicly available.

RAND is funded by more than 380 clients, grantmakers, and donors.

Most RAND research is sponsored by U.S. federal government agencies; U.S. state and local governments; allied non-U.S. governments, agencies, and ministries; international organizations; colleges and universities; and other nonprofit organizations.

In addition, we rely on philanthropic support to reach beyond the scope of client-sponsored work to tackle questions that may be too big, too complex, or too new for our clients to address.

Regardless of the sponsor, our research is free of commercial, partisan, and ideological bias.

Learn more about how to work with RAND

Revenue*

  • Total: 469.7M
  • Office of the U.S. Secretary of War and other national security agencies: 82.1M
  • U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and related agencies: 72.6M
  • Contributions: 59.2M
  • U.S. Department of Homeland Security: 58.3M
  • U.S. Department of the Air Force: 55.7M
  • U.S. Army: 47.1M
  • Foundations: 32.2M
  • Other federal agencies: 18.4M
  • State and local government agencies: 13.8M
  • Non-U.S. government agencies and international NGOs: 11.8M
  • Other nonprofit organizations: 8.3M
  • Universities: 3.8M
  • Other: 3.5M
  • Private sector: 2.9M

*FY2025, net of subcontracts and RAND-initiated research

View a complete copy of RAND's Financial Statements

Funding

The funders listed below commissioned one or more projects that were active in FY2025 and that totaled at least $100,000.

U.S. Government

Congressional Research Service
Department of Commerce
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Department of Education
Department of Education - IES
Department of Health and Human Services
Administration for Children and Families
Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Department of Homeland Security
Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Federal Emergency Management Agency
Management Directorate
Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans
Science and Technology Directorate
U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
U.S. Secret Service
Department of Justice
Office of Justice Programs
National Institute of Justice
Department of State
Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation
Office of Acquisitions Management
Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology
Department of the Treasury
Department of Veterans Affairs
Department of War
Defense Security Cooperation Agency
Department of the Air Force
Space Security and Defense Program
Department of the Army
Department of the Navy
Joint Staff
National Geospatial Intelligence Agency
National Guard Bureau
National Security Agency
Office of the Secretary of War
Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office
Office of the Director, Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation
Office of Net Assessment
Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment
Defense Threat Reduction Agency
Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness
Under Secretary of War for Policy
Defense Security Cooperation University
Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
Unified Combatant Commands
United States European Command
United States Indo-Pacific Command
United States Space Command
United States Special Operations Command
United States Special Operations Command Europe
United States Strategic Command
Environmental Protection Agency
Federal Bureau of Investigation
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
National Institutes of Health
Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development
National Cancer Institute
National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health
National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
National Institute on Aging
National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
National Institute on Drug Abuse
National Institute of Mental Health
National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities
National Institute of Nursing Research
National Science Foundation
Pretrial Services Agency
Office of Personnel Management

U.S. State and Local Governments

Commonwealth of Massachusetts
Heath Policy Commission
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Allegheny County Department of Human Services
Commonwealth of Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico Department of Housing
District of Columbia
State of Arizona
Pima County
State of California
Board of State and Community Corrections
California Earthquake Authority
California Energy Commission
California Health and Human Services Agency
California Department of Health Care Access and Information
California Mental Health Services Authority
City of El Monte
City of Los Angeles
Department of Mental Health
Department of Public Health
Los Angeles County Public Defender
Los Angeles Unified School District
Probation Department
Department of Health Care Services
Department of Industrial Relations
Imperial County
Los Angeles County
San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments
San Bernardino County
Inland Empire Utilities Agency
San Diego County
Office of Education
Santa Clara County
Workforce Development Board
Yolo County
State of Hawaii
State of Maryland
Office of the Public Defender
State of Minnesota
State of Oregon
Multnomah County Health Department
State of Texas
City of Austin
Harris County
Higher Education Coordinating Board
State of Washington
State of West Virginia

Non-U.S. Governments, Agencies, and Ministries

Commonwealth of Australia
Australian Department of Defence
Australian Department of Home Affairs
Seqwater
European Union
European Commission
Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space
Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion
Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs
Directorate-General for Research and Innovation
European Union Drugs Agency
Government of Canada
Public Services and Procurement Canada
Government of Japan
Japan Bank for International Cooperation
Ministry of Defense, Japan
Japanese Ministry of Defense Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency
Kingdom of Denmark
Danish Ministry of Defence
State of Qatar
Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council
The Netherlands
Ministry of Defence
National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security
Research and Data Centre
United Kingdom
Cabinet Office
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Department for Education
Department of Health and Social Care
Food Standards Agency
Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office
Home Office
Ministry of Defence
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Ministry of Justice
National Institute for Health and Care Research
NHS England
UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
UK Research and Innovation
UK Space Agency

International Organizations

United Nations Office for Project Services

Colleges and Universities

Arizona State University
Boston University
Brown University
Carnegie Mellon University
Case Western Reserve University
Clemson University
Columbia University
Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York
Duke University
Emory University
George Mason University
Harvard University
Brigham and Women's Hospital
Harvard Medical School
Long Beach Community College District
Magee-Women's Research Institute
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Michigan State University
Pennsylvania State University
Pennsylvania Western University, California
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso
RMIT University
San Diego State University
Singapore Management University
Stanford University
Syracuse University
The Ohio State University
The University of Chicago
The University of North Carolina at Greensboro
The University of Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
The University of Utah
Tufts University
University of Botswana
University of California
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Irvine
University of California, Los Angeles
University of California, San Diego
University of Colorado Denver
University of Iowa
University of Maryland
University of Massachusetts
University Massachusetts Medical School
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
University of New Mexico
University of Oklahoma
University of Oregon
University of Pennsylvania
University of Pittsburgh
University of Southern California
University of Virginia
University of Washington
Virginia Commonwealth University
Yale University

Other Nonprofit Organizations

AIA (The American Institute of Architects)
Allegheny Health Network
American College of Emergency Physicians
American Institutes for Research
America's Poison Centers
Ascendium Education Group
Association of American Medical Colleges
Association of Public Health Laboratories
BHP Foundation
Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica
Brilliant Corners
California YIMBY
Cedars-Sinai
Center for Innovative Public Health Research
Central Indiana Corporate Partnership
Central Valley Community Foundation
Charles Koch Foundation
Clinton Health Access Initiative
Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning
College Bridge
Common Defense Education Fund
Cooper Housing Institute
Council on Criminal Justice
DARTNet Institute
David and Lucile Packard Foundation
Economic Mobility Corporation
FINRA Foundation
Foundation for California Community Colleges
Four Corners Regional Education Cooperative
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Fund for Public Schools
Futures Without Violence
Getting Smart Collective
Human Restoration Project
Institute for Future Engineering
Invisible Wounds Foundation
Kaiser Foundation Research Institute
Kaiser Permanente
Learning Policy Institute
Los Angeles Police Foundation
Mathematica
MDRC
MITRE Corporation
National Academy of Sciences
National Bureau of Economic Research
National Education Association
The New Teacher Project
New York-Presbyterian Hospital
News Literacy Project
Olive View–UCLA Education & Research Institute
Paralyzed Veterans of America
Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute
Paul Ramsey Foundation
Propel Schools Foundation
Raikes Foundation
Renaissance Charitable Foundation
Research Foundation for State University of New York
Resources Legacy Fund
SafeHaven
San Diego State University Research Foundation
Sitka Sound Science Center
Society of Family Planning
Swords to Plowshares
Teach for All
The American National Red Cross
The Donaghue Foundation
The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids)
The Water Institute of the Gulf
Three Cairns Foundation
Urban Institute
V. Kann Rasmussen Foundation
Water Research Foundation
WestEd
Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation

Private Sector

Abt Associates
A-G Associates
Aspen Environment Group
Australian Dental Council
Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.
Civilian
Comcast
DALHAP Investments
Gallup
Genentech
Harder + Company
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Health Services Advisory Group
Hillcrest Advisory
JBS International
Körber AG
LMI Consulting
Microsoft (Netherlands)
Policy Research Associates
Rendever
St. Clair Hospital
Surgo Foundation
Westat

RAND would also like to thank the following grantmakers and donors whose support for RAND research and analysis in FY2025 totaled at least $100,000.

Grantmakers

50CAN, Inc.
Alfred P. Sloan Foundation
Archstone Foundation
Arnold Ventures
Builders Initiative
California Health Care Foundation
Cancer Research UK
Carnegie Corporation of New York
Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies
ClimateWorks Foundation
Conrad N. Hilton Foundation
ECMC Foundation
Education Endowment Foundation
Elizabeth Dole Foundation
Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation
Forces in Mind Trust
FORE (Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts)
Gates Foundation
Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation
Henry Luce Foundation
High Tide Foundation
Impetus
Institute of Global Health Innovation
Johns Hopkins University
Korea Foundation
Lloyds Register Foundation
McElhattan Foundation
National Institute for Health Care Reform
New York Health Foundation
One8 Foundation
Overdeck Family Foundation
Pershing Square Philanthropies
Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation
Richard King Mellon Foundation
Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund
Samueli Foundation
Smith Richardson Foundation
Sobrato Philanthropies
Southern California Edison
Stand Together Trust
St. David's Foundation
Strada Education Foundation
TAAF (The Asian American Foundation)
The Diane and Guilford Glazer Foundation
The Health Foundation
The Heinz Endowments
The John and Mary R. Markle Foundation
The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
The Pew Charitable Trusts
The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation
The Stanton Foundation
The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation
Touch-a-Life Foundation
Valhalla Foundation
Wallace Foundation
Walton Family Foundation
Wellcome
Youth Futures Foundation

Donors

Unrestricted Gifts
Gabriela and David Porges
Longview
National Philanthropic Trust (as recommended by Coefficient Giving)
Robert J. Abernethy
Silicon Valley Community Foundation
The Stone Effective Giving Fund
Vanguard Charitable
Directed Gifts
Broad Reach Foundation
Chet and David Barclay
DAFgiving360
Donald M. James Family Foundation
Effektiv Spenden
Epstein Family Foundation
Fidelity Charitable
Greenwald Impact Foundation
Jaan Tallinn
Jane and Ron Olson
Joyce and Donald Rumsfeld
Katherine and William Benz
Kenneth R. Feinberg
Leonard D. Schaeffer
Liberty Mutual Insurance
Lowy Family Foundation
Nancy and John Novogrod
National Philanthropic Trust
Pacific Century Institute
Samuel A. Bozzette
Sea Grape Foundation
Siguler Guff & Company
State Farm Insurance
Susan F. and Donald B. Rice
Tang Family Foundation
The Diller – von Furstenberg Family Foundation
The Harold and Colene Brown Family Foundation
William A. Downe

Updated October 2026