How We're Funded
RAND is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization. To honor our commitment to transparency, we make RAND's financial statements and list of funders publicly available.
RAND is funded by more than 380 clients, grantmakers, and donors.
Most RAND research is sponsored by U.S. federal government agencies; U.S. state and local governments; allied non-U.S. governments, agencies, and ministries; international organizations; colleges and universities; and other nonprofit organizations.
In addition, we rely on philanthropic support to reach beyond the scope of client-sponsored work to tackle questions that may be too big, too complex, or too new for our clients to address.
Regardless of the sponsor, our research is free of commercial, partisan, and ideological bias.Learn more about how to work with RAND View a complete copy of RAND's Financial Statements
Funding
The funders listed below commissioned one or more projects that were active in FY2025 and that totaled at least $100,000.
U.S. Government
- Congressional Research Service
- Department of Commerce
- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
- Department of Education
- Department of Education - IES
- Department of Health and Human Services
- Administration for Children and Families
- Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- Department of Homeland Security
- Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office
- Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Federal Emergency Management Agency
- Management Directorate
- Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans
- Science and Technology Directorate
- U.S. Coast Guard
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- U.S. Secret Service
- Department of Justice
- Office of Justice Programs
- National Institute of Justice
- Department of State
- Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation
- Office of Acquisitions Management
- Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology
- Department of the Treasury
- Department of Veterans Affairs
- Department of War
- Defense Security Cooperation Agency
- Department of the Air Force
- Space Security and Defense Program
- Department of the Army
- Department of the Navy
- Joint Staff
- National Geospatial Intelligence Agency
- National Guard Bureau
- National Security Agency
- Office of the Secretary of War
- Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office
- Office of the Director, Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation
- Office of Net Assessment
- Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment
- Defense Threat Reduction Agency
- Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness
- Under Secretary of War for Policy
- Defense Security Cooperation University
- Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering
- Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
- Unified Combatant Commands
- United States European Command
- United States Indo-Pacific Command
- United States Space Command
- United States Special Operations Command
- United States Special Operations Command Europe
- United States Strategic Command
- Environmental Protection Agency
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- National Aeronautics and Space Administration
- National Institutes of Health
- Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development
- National Cancer Institute
- National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health
- National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
- National Institute on Aging
- National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research
- National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
- National Institute on Drug Abuse
- National Institute of Mental Health
- National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities
- National Institute of Nursing Research
- National Science Foundation
- Pretrial Services Agency
- Office of Personnel Management
U.S. State and Local Governments
- Commonwealth of Massachusetts
- Heath Policy Commission
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
- Allegheny County Department of Human Services
- Commonwealth of Puerto Rico
- Puerto Rico Department of Housing
- District of Columbia
- State of Arizona
- Pima County
- State of California
- Board of State and Community Corrections
- California Earthquake Authority
- California Energy Commission
- California Health and Human Services Agency
- California Department of Health Care Access and Information
- California Mental Health Services Authority
- City of El Monte
- City of Los Angeles
- Department of Mental Health
- Department of Public Health
- Los Angeles County Public Defender
- Los Angeles Unified School District
- Probation Department
- Department of Health Care Services
- Department of Industrial Relations
- Imperial County
- Los Angeles County
- San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments
- San Bernardino County
- Inland Empire Utilities Agency
- San Diego County
- Office of Education
- Santa Clara County
- Workforce Development Board
- Yolo County
- State of Hawaii
- State of Maryland
- Office of the Public Defender
- State of Minnesota
- State of Oregon
- Multnomah County Health Department
- State of Texas
- City of Austin
- Harris County
- Higher Education Coordinating Board
- State of Washington
- State of West Virginia
Non-U.S. Governments, Agencies, and Ministries
- Commonwealth of Australia
- Australian Department of Defence
- Australian Department of Home Affairs
- Seqwater
- European Union
- European Commission
- Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space
- Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion
- Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs
- Directorate-General for Research and Innovation
- European Union Drugs Agency
- Government of Canada
- Public Services and Procurement Canada
- Government of Japan
- Japan Bank for International Cooperation
- Ministry of Defense, Japan
- Japanese Ministry of Defense Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency
- Kingdom of Denmark
- Danish Ministry of Defence
- State of Qatar
- Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council
- The Netherlands
- Ministry of Defence
- National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security
- Research and Data Centre
- United Kingdom
- Cabinet Office
- Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
- Department for Education
- Department of Health and Social Care
- Food Standards Agency
- Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office
- Home Office
- Ministry of Defence
- Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
- Ministry of Justice
- National Institute for Health and Care Research
- NHS England
- UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
- UK Research and Innovation
- UK Space Agency
International Organizations
- United Nations Office for Project Services
Colleges and Universities
- Arizona State University
- Boston University
- Brown University
- Carnegie Mellon University
- Case Western Reserve University
- Clemson University
- Columbia University
- Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York
- Duke University
- Emory University
- George Mason University
- Harvard University
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Long Beach Community College District
- Magee-Women's Research Institute
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Michigan State University
- Pennsylvania State University
- Pennsylvania Western University, California
- Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso
- RMIT University
- San Diego State University
- Singapore Management University
- Stanford University
- Syracuse University
- The Ohio State University
- The University of Chicago
- The University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- The University of Texas
- The University of Texas at Austin
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- The University of Utah
- Tufts University
- University of Botswana
- University of California
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of California, Irvine
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, San Diego
- University of Colorado Denver
- University of Iowa
- University of Maryland
- University of Massachusetts
- University Massachusetts Medical School
- University of Michigan
- University of Minnesota
- University of New Mexico
- University of Oklahoma
- University of Oregon
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Southern California
- University of Virginia
- University of Washington
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Yale University
Other Nonprofit Organizations
- AIA (The American Institute of Architects)
- Allegheny Health Network
- American College of Emergency Physicians
- American Institutes for Research
- America's Poison Centers
- Ascendium Education Group
- Association of American Medical Colleges
- Association of Public Health Laboratories
- BHP Foundation
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica
- Brilliant Corners
- California YIMBY
- Cedars-Sinai
- Center for Innovative Public Health Research
- Central Indiana Corporate Partnership
- Central Valley Community Foundation
- Charles Koch Foundation
- Clinton Health Access Initiative
- Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning
- College Bridge
- Common Defense Education Fund
- Cooper Housing Institute
- Council on Criminal Justice
- DARTNet Institute
- David and Lucile Packard Foundation
- Economic Mobility Corporation
- FINRA Foundation
- Foundation for California Community Colleges
- Four Corners Regional Education Cooperative
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
- Fund for Public Schools
- Futures Without Violence
- Getting Smart Collective
- Human Restoration Project
- Institute for Future Engineering
- Invisible Wounds Foundation
- Kaiser Foundation Research Institute
- Kaiser Permanente
- Learning Policy Institute
- Los Angeles Police Foundation
- Mathematica
- MDRC
- MITRE Corporation
- National Academy of Sciences
- National Bureau of Economic Research
- National Education Association
- The New Teacher Project
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- News Literacy Project
- Olive View–UCLA Education & Research Institute
- Paralyzed Veterans of America
- Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute
- Paul Ramsey Foundation
- Propel Schools Foundation
- Raikes Foundation
- Renaissance Charitable Foundation
- Research Foundation for State University of New York
- Resources Legacy Fund
- SafeHaven
- San Diego State University Research Foundation
- Sitka Sound Science Center
- Society of Family Planning
- Swords to Plowshares
- Teach for All
- The American National Red Cross
- The Donaghue Foundation
- The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids)
- The Water Institute of the Gulf
- Three Cairns Foundation
- Urban Institute
- V. Kann Rasmussen Foundation
- Water Research Foundation
- WestEd
- Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation
Private Sector
- Abt Associates
- A-G Associates
- Aspen Environment Group
- Australian Dental Council
- Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- Civilian
- Comcast
- DALHAP Investments
- Gallup
- Genentech
- Harder + Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Services Advisory Group
- Hillcrest Advisory
- JBS International
- Körber AG
- LMI Consulting
- Microsoft (Netherlands)
- Policy Research Associates
- Rendever
- St. Clair Hospital
- Surgo Foundation
- Westat
RAND would also like to thank the following grantmakers and donors whose support for RAND research and analysis in FY2025 totaled at least $100,000.
Grantmakers
- 50CAN, Inc.
- Alfred P. Sloan Foundation
- Archstone Foundation
- Arnold Ventures
- Builders Initiative
- California Health Care Foundation
- Cancer Research UK
- Carnegie Corporation of New York
- Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies
- ClimateWorks Foundation
- Conrad N. Hilton Foundation
- ECMC Foundation
- Education Endowment Foundation
- Elizabeth Dole Foundation
- Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation
- Forces in Mind Trust
- FORE (Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts)
- Gates Foundation
- Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation
- Henry Luce Foundation
- High Tide Foundation
- Impetus
- Institute of Global Health Innovation
- Johns Hopkins University
- Korea Foundation
- Lloyds Register Foundation
- McElhattan Foundation
- National Institute for Health Care Reform
- New York Health Foundation
- One8 Foundation
- Overdeck Family Foundation
- Pershing Square Philanthropies
- Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation
- Richard King Mellon Foundation
- Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation
- Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
- Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund
- Samueli Foundation
- Smith Richardson Foundation
- Sobrato Philanthropies
- Southern California Edison
- Stand Together Trust
- St. David's Foundation
- Strada Education Foundation
- TAAF (The Asian American Foundation)
- The Diane and Guilford Glazer Foundation
- The Health Foundation
- The Heinz Endowments
- The John and Mary R. Markle Foundation
- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
- The Pew Charitable Trusts
- The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation
- The Stanton Foundation
- The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation
- Touch-a-Life Foundation
- Valhalla Foundation
- Wallace Foundation
- Walton Family Foundation
- Wellcome
- Youth Futures Foundation
Donors
- Unrestricted Gifts
- Gabriela and David Porges
- Longview
- National Philanthropic Trust (as recommended by Coefficient Giving)
- Robert J. Abernethy
- Silicon Valley Community Foundation
- The Stone Effective Giving Fund
- Vanguard Charitable
- Directed Gifts
- Broad Reach Foundation
- Chet and David Barclay
- DAFgiving360
- Donald M. James Family Foundation
- Effektiv Spenden
- Epstein Family Foundation
- Fidelity Charitable
- Greenwald Impact Foundation
- Jaan Tallinn
- Jane and Ron Olson
- Joyce and Donald Rumsfeld
- Katherine and William Benz
- Kenneth R. Feinberg
- Leonard D. Schaeffer
- Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Lowy Family Foundation
- Nancy and John Novogrod
- National Philanthropic Trust
- Pacific Century Institute
- Samuel A. Bozzette
- Sea Grape Foundation
- Siguler Guff & Company
- State Farm Insurance
- Susan F. and Donald B. Rice
- Tang Family Foundation
- The Diller – von Furstenberg Family Foundation
- The Harold and Colene Brown Family Foundation
- William A. Downe
Updated October 2026