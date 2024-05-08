Jair Aguirre

Senior Information Scientist; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School

Expertise

Jair Aguirre is a senior information scientist at RAND and a professor at Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research is focused on cyber security, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies. He often couples quantitative approaches such as machine learning with cutting-edge information technology to discover solutions to challenging problems.

Prior to joining RAND, Aguirre developed big data analytic techniques for computer network analysis and managed emerging technology risk. 

Jair Aguirre holds an M.S. degree in applied economics from the Johns Hopkins University, as well as multiple industry cybersecurity and data science technical certifications. He speaks Spanish and Arabic.

Education

M.S. in applied economics, Johns Hopkins University

Languages

Spanish; Arabic

Selected Work

  • John S. Davis II, Benjamin Boudreaux, Jonathan William Welburn, Jair Aguirre, Cordaye Ogletree, Geoffrey McGovern, Michael S. Chase, Stateless Attribution: Toward International Accountability in Cyberspace, RAND Corporation (RR-2081), 2018

Authored by Jair Aguirre

