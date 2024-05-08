Accountability in Cyberspace: The Problem of Attribution
Recently, several cyber incidents with geopolitical implications have received high-profile press coverage. Identifying the responsible party behind malicious cyber incidents is a necessary prerequisite for holding these actors accountable, but there are many challenges that accompany cyber attribution. n this video, John Davis, Jonathan Welburn, Benjamin Boudreaux Jair Aguirre review how cyber attribution is handled, presented, and received today, and consider the value of an independent, global organization whose mission consists of investigating and publicly attributing major cyber attacks. Hosted by mechanical engineer and science correspondent Shini Somara.