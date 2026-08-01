SC
Steven F. Comer
Senior AI Security Resident
Expertise
Steve Comer is a senior AI security resident at RAND. His research improves security outcomes for high consequence software systems with tailored systems security engineering.
Prior to joining RAND, Comer spent 12 years supporting U.S. government cyber operations, including 8 years as a cyberspace operations officer in the U.S. Air Force.
Comer holds an M.S. in applied computer science from Dakota State University and a B.S. in computer engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.
Education
M.S. in applied computer science, Dakota State University; B.S. in computer engineering, University of Pittsburgh