Ready for 2030: How to Accelerate UK Defence

RAND Europe's Defence Conference

10 Nov 2026

9:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. GMT London, UK

Between the 29th of June and 3rd of July, the 5th Battalion of the Rifles were joined by the Falklands Islands Defence Force and 1435 Typhoon flight of 905 Expeditionary Air Wing in the Falkland Islands as part of Exercise Cape Upholder. Licensed under the Open Government Licence v3.0.

Photo by Cpl James Braithwaite/UK MOD © Crown copyright 2026

The UK faces the credible threat of war by 2030. Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine and its hostile activities against the UK and Europe have grown bolder: drone and airspace incursions, threats in space and below the waves, sabotage of critical infrastructure, and efforts to subvert elections and divide societies. Meanwhile, conflict continues in the Middle East whilst the security challenge from China is growing.

As NATO moves to re-arm and strengthen its wartime preparedness, the question is no longer whether the challenge is urgent, but whether it can be met quickly enough. The UK has a critical role to play, but years of underfunding have left defence, industry, and society struggling to keep pace with the demands of modern warfare.

Ready for 2030?

Our one-day conference will bring together senior decision-makers from the public and private sectors alongside leading academic experts and commentators to examine a central question: What steps can the UK government take to accelerate readiness for a conflict as soon as 2030?

Sessions across the day will consider capabilities, the industrial base and the wider machinery of government and will feature a keynote speech from Lord Robertson, who led the 2025 Strategic Defence Review and served as Secretary General of NATO, alongside panels with senior officials and experts from across the UK defence policy landscape.

See the full agenda

Speakers

  • Lieutenant General Sir Nick Borton

    Lieutenant General Sir Nick Borton

    Senior Mentor, NATO

  • Jessica Cecil

    Jessica Cecil

    Director, Trusted News Initiative

  • Lord Toby Harris. Roger Harris

    Lord Toby Harris

    Chair, National Preparedness Commission

  • Lord George Robertson

    Lord George Robertson

    Lead, UK Strategic Defence Review; Former Secretary General, NATO

  • Sir John Sawers GCMG FRUSI

    Sir John Sawers GCMG FRUSI

    Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (2009-2014)

RAND Europe