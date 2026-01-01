Agenda: Ready for 2030

Tuesday 10 November 2026 | One Great George Street

09:00 - 09:30
Registration and Networking Breakfast
09:30 - 09:40
Welcome from RAND Europe
09:40 - 09:45
Overview of Polling
09:45 – 10:00
Keynote address
10:00 – 11:15
Plenary 1: If war is coming by 2030, what now?
11:15 – 11:30
Coffee Break
11:30 – 12:30
Parallel Breakout Sessions | Round I
  • 1. How to manage escalation and the transition to war
  • 1. How to protect the UK homeland
12:30 – 13:30
Lunch
13:30 – 14:30
Parallel Breakout Sessions | Round II
  • 1. How to secure a wartime economy
  • 1. How to mobilise people and society
14:30 – 14:45
Comfort break
14:45 – 16:00
Plenary 2: Inconvenient truths: How to win the argument in a national conversation?
16:30 – 16:45
Closing remarks
16:45 – 18:00
Drinks reception

Contact

For questions about the event, please contact RAND Europe Events.