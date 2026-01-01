Agenda: Ready for 2030
Tuesday 10 November 2026 | One Great George Street
- 09:00 - 09:30
- Registration and Networking Breakfast
- 09:30 - 09:40
- Welcome from RAND Europe
- 09:40 - 09:45
- Overview of Polling
- 09:45 – 10:00
- Keynote address
- 10:00 – 11:15
- Plenary 1: If war is coming by 2030, what now?
- 11:15 – 11:30
- Coffee Break
- 11:30 – 12:30
- Parallel Breakout Sessions | Round I
- 1. How to manage escalation and the transition to war
- 1. How to protect the UK homeland
- 12:30 – 13:30
- Lunch
- 13:30 – 14:30
- Parallel Breakout Sessions | Round II
- 1. How to secure a wartime economy
- 1. How to mobilise people and society
- 14:30 – 14:45
- Comfort break
- 14:45 – 16:00
- Plenary 2: Inconvenient truths: How to win the argument in a national conversation?
- 16:30 – 16:45
- Closing remarks
- 16:45 – 18:00
- Drinks reception
Contact
For questions about the event, please contact RAND Europe Events.