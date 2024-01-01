Work with Us

At RAND Europe, we offer a dynamic, welcoming work environment. We have the following vacancies available:

To view vacancies at other RAND locations, please visit the RAND employment page.

About Us

RAND Europe is an independent, not-for-profit research organisation whose mission is to help improve policy and decision-making through research and analysis. We benefit the public interest through the impact and wide dissemination of over 100 projects per year.

Our staff represent 21 nationalities, speak over 21 languages and cover 31 academic disciplines. Our multi- and inter-disciplinary approaches to research generate unique perspectives and insights for our wide-ranging government, foundation and other NGO clients.

RAND Europe’s research is rigorously peer-reviewed, draws on extensive subject and methodological expertise, and is conducted in a professional, delivery-oriented environment.

RAND Europe are willing to accommodate reasonable adjustments, as required as part of the interview process. Please communicate your needs ahead of any scheduled interview in order for these to be discussed and facilitated.

Benefits Packages

United Kingdom RAND Europe employees receive the following benefits in addition to their salary: Pension - 8% Employer contribution;

33 days holiday allowance, including the Bank Holidays

Annual salary review;

BUPA medical insurance;

Generous company sick pay;

Enhanced family friendly policies;

Group income protection scheme;

Group life assurance;

Compassionate leave;

Flexible working arrangements;

Learning and development opportunities;

Employee wellbeing training and support;

Fresh fruit every day;

Free on-site parking;

Cycle to work scheme;

Access to company bikes;

Service awards. Belgium Full-time members of the team enjoy a competitive salary and additionally benefit from the following: Pension - 7% employer contribution on top of statutory contributions;

20 days Annual Leave and 12 days Recuperation leave

Insurance cover for Hospitalisation costs;

Full pay sickness for absence up to 1 month;

Income protection of 75% salary after 6 months of absence;

Meal vouchers;

Eco vouchers;

Travel to work allowance;

Daily allowance for working away;

Group Life Assurance;

Flexible working hours;

Learning and development opportunities;

Employee wellbeing training;

Service awards. Netherlands Full-time members of the team enjoy a competitive salary and additionally benefit from the following: Pension - 9% employer contribution;

24 days holiday per annum + public holidays;

Holiday pay (monthly);

Annual salary review;

Sick pay; (70% pay for sickness absence up to 104 weeks)

Compassionate leave;

Paid travel expenses;

Home office expenses (if required) and home working allowance €2 per day;

Flexible working hours;

Learning and development opportunities;

Employee wellbeing training;

Service awards.

Locations

Our Cambridge office is Eastbrook House / Shaftesbury Road / Cambridge, CB2 8BF, United Kingdom

Our Brussels office is Rue de la Loi 82 / Bte 3, 1040 Brussels, Belgium

Our Rotterdam office is Rotterdam Building / Aert van Nesstraat 45 / 3012 CA Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Please note: All applicants will be asked for proof that they are eligible to work in the country where the role is located.