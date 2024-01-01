Our Commitment to Social Value
Our social value contributions span both the ethical and operational behaviours we embed in our practices, as well as the research and analysis we conduct.
RAND Europe is an independent, not-for-profit research organisation whose mission is to help improve policy and decision-making through research and analysis. We benefit the public interest through the impact and wide dissemination of over 100 projects per year.
Our staff represent 21 nationalities, speak over 21 languages and cover 31 academic disciplines. Our multi- and inter-disciplinary approaches to research generate unique perspectives and insights for our wide-ranging government, foundation and other NGO clients.
RAND Europe’s research is rigorously peer-reviewed, draws on extensive subject and methodological expertise, and is conducted in a professional, delivery-oriented environment.
RAND Europe are willing to accommodate reasonable adjustments, as required as part of the interview process. Please communicate your needs ahead of any scheduled interview in order for these to be discussed and facilitated.
RAND Europe employees receive the following benefits in addition to their salary:
Full-time members of the team enjoy a competitive salary and additionally benefit from the following:
Our Cambridge office is Eastbrook House / Shaftesbury Road / Cambridge, CB2 8BF, United Kingdom
Our Brussels office is Rue de la Loi 82 / Bte 3, 1040 Brussels, Belgium
Our Rotterdam office is Rotterdam Building / Aert van Nesstraat 45 / 3012 CA Rotterdam, the Netherlands
Please note: All applicants will be asked for proof that they are eligible to work in the country where the role is located.