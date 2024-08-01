Statement Against Modern Slavery

The following is made on behalf of RAND Europe Community Interest Company and constitutes our organisation’s statement on slavery and human trafficking, pursuant to section 54(1) of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 (the ‘Act’).

Our Business

RAND Europe is a not-for-profit research institute that helps to improve policy and decision making through research and analysis. Our findings and recommendations are based on rigorously peer-reviewed research and analysis. We aim to benefit the public interest through the impact and wide dissemination of our work.

We are a Community Interest Company based in Cambridge, UK, and also have a legal entity based in Belgium.

Our Supply Chains

RAND Europe is committed to continuously improving its practices to identify and eliminate any slavery or human trafficking in its business and supply chains, and to acting ethically and with integrity in all its business relationships.

RAND Europe uses a wide range of suppliers who provide goods and services for sale. We expect all of our suppliers to comply with the terms of the Act and will terminate contracts which breach these obligations.

Our People

We share with our employees that modern slavery is a global problem, and believe that everyone has a part to play in tackling the issue.

We have a whistleblowing policy which allows employees to confidentially raise any concerns they may have about this issue.

Looking Ahead

While RAND Europe is not legally required under UK law to have a statement against modern slavery, we believe that this issue is important and will continue to identify opportunities to ensure the ethics of our supply chain.