Resilience and Foresight Forum Disrupt your thinking. Build resilience. Stay ahead.

Photo by Curioso.Photography/Adobe Stock

The decisions that define your organisation's future are being shaped right now, by geopolitical shifts, technological disruption, and systemic risks that conventional planning rarely anticipates. The question isn’t whether your strategy will be tested. It's whether you'll be ready when it is.

The Resilience and Foresight Forum is RAND Europe’s membership network for those responsible for long-term planning in organisations navigating international markets, regulatory complexity, and systemic risk. Bringing together people in strategy, government affairs, and geopolitical risk roles, it combines our research depth and foresight expertise with structured scenario work and peer exchange, so insight translates into action.

What the Forum does

Drawing on our deep policy expertise and pioneering futures and foresight methods, the Forum is designed to help organisations:

Anticipate how global developments may evolve before they reach your door

how global developments may evolve before they reach your door Spot the vulnerabilities and hidden pressure points in your current strategy

the vulnerabilities and hidden pressure points in your current strategy Reframe complex challenges from perspectives you haven't yet considered

complex challenges from perspectives you haven't yet considered Strengthen your decision-making under conditions of genuine uncertainty

How it works Membership includes four formats, each designed to generate practical value rather than awareness alone. Working roundtables - Closed-door, facilitated discussions with peers and RAND Europe experts. Leave with a sharper view of how organisations like yours are stress-testing their strategies, and where the emerging consensus may be wrong. Topics span economic security, geopolitical risk, and technology strategy.

- Closed-door, facilitated discussions with peers and RAND Europe experts. Leave with a sharper view of how organisations like yours are stress-testing their strategies, and where the emerging consensus may be wrong. Topics span economic security, geopolitical risk, and technology strategy. Tabletop foresight exercises - Structured, scenario-based sessions that put your organisation inside a plausible future before it becomes a real one. Surface assumptions, test responses, and identify where your strategy is most exposed.

- Structured, scenario-based sessions that put your organisation inside a plausible future before it becomes a real one. Surface assumptions, test responses, and identify where your strategy is most exposed. Virtual flash briefings - When major geopolitical or macroeconomic events occur, you’ll receive an exclusive invitation to a concise, interactive online briefing. These rapid sessions translate complex developments into actionable insights for your organisation.

- When major geopolitical or macroeconomic events occur, you’ll receive an exclusive invitation to a concise, interactive online briefing. These rapid sessions translate complex developments into actionable insights for your organisation. Annual conference - (January, invite-only) RAND Europe's annual impact and innovation event, bringing together policymakers, leading researchers, and fellow members. Expand your network and engage directly with the people shaping the ideas that will define the next decade.

Who it is for

The Forum is designed for Chief Strategy Officers, heads of geopolitical risk, government affairs leads, and senior decision-makers responsible for long-term planning in organisations navigating international markets, regulatory complexity, and systemic risk.

If your role requires consequential decisions under uncertainty, this Forum is built for you.

To find out more, get in touch with Chris Lazenby at clazenby@randeurope.org