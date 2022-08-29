Linda Slapakova is a research leader at RAND. She leads RAND Europe's portfolio of work on the Defence workforce and Armed Forces Community.
Since joining RAND, Slapakova has led and conducted research funded by the UK Ministry of Defence, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, Office for Veterans Affairs, Forces in Mind Trust and others. Her research focuses particularly on military personnel policy, experiences and support needs of Armed Forces personnel and veterans, and the impact of Service life on Service children and military families. Her recent work includes helping the UK Ministry of Defence navigate trends associated with the future of work, supporting the development of guidance on cross-government working, examining the financial stability of military families, and the lived experience of non-UK Armed Forces personnel. She is experienced in a range of qualitative and futures methodologies including interviewing and focus group research, case study research, phenomenology, horizon scanning and workshop facilitation.
Prior to joining RAND, she conducted research on peacekeeping, conflict resolution and counter-terrorism with organisations in Brussels and the UK including the Crime Terror Nexus Project, the Institute for Economics and Peace, and the Centre for European Policy Studies. She holds an M.Phil. in international relations from the University of Oxford and a B.A. (summa cum laude) in international affairs (European peace and security studies) from Vesalius College Brussels.