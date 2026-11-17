Rapid evidence and gaps review to inform the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust Strategy (2027–2030)
ResearchPublished Nov 17, 2026
This research was sponsored by The Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.
In April 2026, the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust commissioned RAND Europe to provide an overview of existing evidence on patterns, gaps and trends in the disadvantage experienced by the Armed Forces Community, and on interventions to address those issues. This overview aimed to provide the Trust with an understanding of key documented and emerging issues to inform the Trust’s strategy for 2027–2030.
ResearchPublished Nov 17, 2026
This research was sponsored by The Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.
In April 2026, the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust (‘the Trust’) commissioned RAND Europe to provide an overview of existing evidence on patterns, gaps and trends in the disadvantage experienced by the Armed Forces Community, and on interventions to address those issues. This overview aimed to provide the Trust with an understanding of key documented and emerging issues facing the Armed Forces Community to inform the Trust’s strategy for 2027–2030. As part of this project, RAND Europe conducted a qualitative synthesis of available evidence to address the following research questions:
1. What evidence is available on different areas of disadvantage among the Armed Forces Community?
2. Which groups within the Armed Forces Community face the greatest/most complex disadvantage and unmet need?
3. What new or emerging needs are anticipated between 2027 and 2030?
4. What are the key evidence gaps relating to disadvantage among the Armed Forces Community?
The synthesis was conducted over four weeks, from April to early May 2026, based on a review of selected recent research concerning the needs and challenges faced by the Armed Forces Community. This review included research summaries, robust needs assessments, annual reports and data from the Ministry of Defence (n=27). The selection of sources aimed to prioritise recent research that provides a robust and comprehensive overview of trends in support needs among the Armed Forces Community and the state of the evidence base.
While Armed Forces Community mental health, challenges and stress faced by serving and ex-serving families have received significant attention from researchers, the evidence concerning loneliness and social isolation is more limited.
Several populations within the Armed Forces Community are consistently found to face greater and more complex challenges. This included those with minority demographic characteristics in the Armed Forces context, such as females, neurodivergent individuals, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ and non-UK personnel.
The review identified a number of emerging trends likely to affect the support needs of the Armed Forces Community. These included increasing geopolitical volatility and an increasingly uncertain defence environment, which is changing the ‘ask’ associated with Service life; changes in Defence workforce policies leading to ‘zig-zag’ careers across Defence; the growing demographic diversity of serving and ex-serving personnel; and challenges faced by Armed Forces families with children with special educational needs and disabilities. As the UK’s population ages, caring responsibilities are likely also to have an impact on Armed Forces personnel and families. All these factors are likely to contribute to the already increasing complexity of need evident in the Armed Forces Community.
There are significant gaps in the evidence concerning the experience of LGBTQ+ Armed Forces families, dual-serving couples, and male partners. The prevalence of loneliness and social isolation in the Armed Forces Community also remains poorly understood, with limited available evidence. Evidence gaps also exist concerning the mental health impact of contemporary (combat) operations, and the mental health needs of specific demographic groups.
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