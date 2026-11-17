In April 2026, the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust (‘the Trust’) commissioned RAND Europe to provide an overview of existing evidence on patterns, gaps and trends in the disadvantage experienced by the Armed Forces Community, and on interventions to address those issues. This overview aimed to provide the Trust with an understanding of key documented and emerging issues facing the Armed Forces Community to inform the Trust’s strategy for 2027–2030. As part of this project, RAND Europe conducted a qualitative synthesis of available evidence to address the following research questions:

1. What evidence is available on different areas of disadvantage among the Armed Forces Community?

2. Which groups within the Armed Forces Community face the greatest/most complex disadvantage and unmet need?

3. What new or emerging needs are anticipated between 2027 and 2030?

4. What are the key evidence gaps relating to disadvantage among the Armed Forces Community?

The synthesis was conducted over four weeks, from April to early May 2026, based on a review of selected recent research concerning the needs and challenges faced by the Armed Forces Community. This review included research summaries, robust needs assessments, annual reports and data from the Ministry of Defence (n=27). The selection of sources aimed to prioritise recent research that provides a robust and comprehensive overview of trends in support needs among the Armed Forces Community and the state of the evidence base.