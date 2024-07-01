Tristan Kreetz is an analyst at RAND. Primarily working for RAND Europe in the areas of defence and security, he is currently involved in a number of research projects related to the UK's defence workforce and armed forces community.
He is primarily interested in research related to military personnel, military sociology, and the economics of defence acquisition and is experienced in a range of qualitative research methodologies.
Prior to joining RAND, he worked in the chemical industry, managing a company specialised in phenols and cresols. He holds a Ph.D. and M.Phil. in philosophy as well as an M.A. in international security from the University of Warwick, and a B.A. in politics and philosophy from the University of York.
Education
Ph.D. in philosophy, University of Warwick; M.A. in international security, University of Warwick; B.A. in politics and philosophy, University of York