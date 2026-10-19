Implications of the future information environment for the UK's nuclear strategy and decision-making

In this context, RAND Europe conducted a three-month study funded by the Nuclear Deterrence Fund to examine the key risks, vulnerabilities and opportunities stemming from the future information environment for UK nuclear deterrence and decision-making and to identify the factors and conditions that may amplify or mitigate these effects.

The information environment in which UK Defence operates is evolving rapidly, driven by technological and socio-cultural trends, and giving rise to new risks, vulnerabilities and opportunities.

The study identified three key implications for UK policy:

There is a need for further, more systematic analyses of the information environment and individual information ecosystems to help UK Defence understand how information-related processes evolve, anticipate impacts on actors’ behaviour in the international system, and avoid potential unintended consequences and misperceptions (e.g. stemming from audience cross-pollination).

Current and anticipated changes in the information environment emphasise a need for information resilience at the individual level, i.e. among relevant decision-makers along the chain of command. This may include investing in data, media and digital literacy to support decision-makers’ ability, at all levels, to navigate new stressors and pressures on decision-making processes, such as information overload.

There is also a need for organisations including UK Defence to build information resilience at the organisational level, including through 1) ensuring access to effective tools to detect, verify and triangulate information, 2) maintaining resilience against disruption of data access and information flows, and 3) strengthening structural and procedural safeguards to reduce risk of accidents and inadvertent escalation, as well as fostering a robust information management culture.