Ready for War 2030: A Scenario

In the context of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and an intensification of its subthreshold operations against the UK and its NATO Allies, there is now a credible threat of peer-level conflict in Europe by 2030. It is no longer a question of whether a war is possible, but whether we are prepared to fight one. In this paper, the authors examine a range of different potential dimensions to an illustrative hypothetical future NATO-Russia war, including the threats posed, the broader problems these threats represent, and potential means to mitigate or prevent them.
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