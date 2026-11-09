Strengthening UK national resilience and warfighting readiness

Russia's continued aggression and growing uncertainty over the depth of US commitment to European security have placed national resilience and civil preparedness firmly on the UK's policy agenda. The 2025 Strategic Defence Review and National Security Strategy both set out an ambitious, whole-of-society vision for UK resilience, treating homeland defence as inseparable from warfighting readiness. Yet independent parliamentary scrutiny, notably by the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy, suggests that delivery has not yet caught up with ambition across several key areas, from cross-government coordination to public engagement and private-sector partnership on critical national infrastructure.

This paper examines what the UK can practically learn from Sweden's decade-long rebuilding of its Total Defence concept since 2015. Sweden is often held up as an exemplar of mature resilience planning, but the authors caution against uncritical comparison: rather than asking whether Swedish political culture is better suited to resilience than British culture, they focus on the more tractable question of how Sweden has translated strategic ambition into institutionalised delivery. Drawing on ten identifiable elements of Sweden's rebuilding effort, spanning political leadership, legal frameworks, business integration and public communication, the authors assess where Swedish mechanisms could be pragmatically adapted to the UK context, accounting for genuine differences in administrative structure, scale and historical precedent.

The paper concludes with an illustrative, three-tier roadmap for UK implementation, distinguishing between adaptations deliverable without new legislation, reforms requiring institutional change, and genuinely new mechanisms best tested through pilots, offering a practical route towards strengthening UK resilience and warfighting readiness.