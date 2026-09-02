Commentary
When Disaster Strikes, Could AI Help? Q&A with Jessica Jensen
Sep 2, 2026
Community resilience is a measure of the sustained ability of a community to utilize available resources to respond to, withstand, and recover from adverse situations. RAND has implemented and evaluated community resilience-building activities worldwide and identified opportunities to integrate the non-profit and for-profit sectors in public health and emergency preparedness, infrastructure protection, and the development of economic recovery programs.