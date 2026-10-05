RAND researchers synthesize observations from tabletop games held in Europe or with European scenarios to understand how institutions should prepare for and respond to crises involving artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial general intelligence (AGI). They identify the issues and recommendations that players identified. The findings aim to help policymakers, researchers, and the public understand the preparations needed before such an event.

Infinite Potential—Insights from the European Games

After-Action Report from a Sequence of Day After Artificial General Intelligence Exercises

Stephanie J. Walsh, Marta Kepe, Salman Ahmed, Barbara Del Castello, Matt Chessen, Marzia Giambertoni, Cian Girven, Richard S. Girven, Theiline Pigott, Anton Shenk

ResearchPublished Oct 5, 2026

This work was made possible by RAND’s own resources, including income from operations, unrestricted gifts from RAND supporters, and distributions from its long-term investment fund.

The RAND Center for the Geopolitics of AGI has conducted a series of scenario-based games to better understand how governments and other institutions should prepare for and respond to potential artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial general intelligence (AGI) developments. These games are run on the Infinite Potential platform, and this report is part of a series of publications that present findings and insights derived from player feedback.

Each Infinite Potential game presents a plausible future scenario in which advances in AGI outpace governance and asks players to craft immediate and longer-term responses. The authors of this report synthesize observations from 17 games conducted in Europe, or with European scenarios, between October 2025 and February 2026. They identify the key issues, capabilities, and playbooks that players deemed necessary for Europe to navigate the potential implications of adverse AI effects. The findings are aimed at helping policymakers, researchers, corporate leaders, civil organizations, and the public understand the preparations needed before such scenarios occur, the decisions likely to matter most once any of them begin, and the required playbooks to navigate successfully through each scenario.

Key Takeaways

  • A lack of visibility into the abilities and intentions of key actors might constrain European preparedness for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) crises.
  • The emergence of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and AGI creates new challenges for crisis deterrence, defense, verification, attribution, and response.
  • AGI could reshape global power structures and relationships between nations.
  • Gaps in governance, regulation, and oversight could undermine Europe’s ability to shape AGI outcomes and to protect its interests.
  • AGI-facilitated crises pose widespread risks to government, critical infrastructure, and civil society.

Recommendations

  • The report summarizes recommendations players judged necessary to navigate AI- or AGI-related crises during 17 games conducted in Europe or with European scenarios.
  • Visibility and intelligence: strengthen AGI intelligence gathering and situational awareness; expand allied intelligence-sharing and common threat assessments; create first-mover playbooks for when adversaries, allies, partners, or private actors develop AGI first; embed AGI expertise in intelligence and security services.
  • Deterrence, defense, and response: Establish verification teams and international forensic mechanisms; develop technical containment and emergency intervention measures; set up multinational coordination and communication mechanisms; adopt legal, diplomatic, and economic deterrence and defense frameworks; create response and escalation management frameworks; formalize public-private coordination mechanisms; create playbooks for verification, measured response, escalation management, operational containment, and back-channel communications.
  • Global power and alliances: invest strategically for technological independence; conduct dependency analysis and monitoring; prepare playbooks for navigating AGI competition, managing alliance disagreements, balancing autonomy and strategic relationships, and contingency planning for if Europe becomes an AGI follower.
  • Governance and oversight: build stronger AI governance systems; coordinate economic and legal controls; broaden governance coalitions and public-private cooperation; create playbooks to guide AI oversight, and position Europe as a regulatory leader and leader of regional and global AI cooperation.
  • Societal resilience and infrastructure: implement infrastructure and sector risk assessment systems, preparedness planning, and resilience building; strengthen societal resilience and public trust; plan workforce transition and economic stabilization measures; adopt playbooks for an integrated preparedness strategy, sector- and institution-specific resilience, workforce and economic stabilization, and public communications; institutionalize preparedness as an institutional responsibility.

Topics

Document Details

Citation

Chicago Manual of Style

Walsh, Stephanie J., Marta Kepe, Salman Ahmed, Barbara Del Castello, Matt Chessen, Marzia Giambertoni, Cian Girven, Richard S. Girven, Theiline Pigott, and Anton Shenk, Infinite Potential—Insights from the European Games: After-Action Report from a Sequence of Day After Artificial General Intelligence Exercises. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4767-2.html.
BibTeX RIS

Research conducted by

This work was independently initiated using income from operations and gifts from RAND supporters, and conducted by the Center for the Geopolitics of Artificial General Intelligence within RAND Global and Emerging Risks.

This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.