Infinite Potential—Insights from the European Games

The RAND Center for the Geopolitics of AGI has conducted a series of scenario-based games to better understand how governments and other institutions should prepare for and respond to potential artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial general intelligence (AGI) developments. These games are run on the Infinite Potential platform, and this report is part of a series of publications that present findings and insights derived from player feedback.

Each Infinite Potential game presents a plausible future scenario in which advances in AGI outpace governance and asks players to craft immediate and longer-term responses. The authors of this report synthesize observations from 17 games conducted in Europe, or with European scenarios, between October 2025 and February 2026. They identify the key issues, capabilities, and playbooks that players deemed necessary for Europe to navigate the potential implications of adverse AI effects. The findings are aimed at helping policymakers, researchers, corporate leaders, civil organizations, and the public understand the preparations needed before such scenarios occur, the decisions likely to matter most once any of them begin, and the required playbooks to navigate successfully through each scenario.