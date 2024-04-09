Anton Shenk is a quantitative research assistant at RAND, where he examines the economics of emerging technologies. A Tufts University alumnus, Shenk graduated Summa Cum Laude with degrees in economics and mathematics. His interdisciplinary academic background covered a broad spectrum of disciplines—including economic theory, econometrics, and game theory, and he has recently embarked on graduate coursework in complex system modeling.
Throughout his RAND tenure, Shenk has contributed to a variety of impactful work, including the study of biological weapons enhanced by advanced artificial intelligence (AI), the future of economic warfare, and when AI could be deceptive with its users. His work also extends to issues including gun policy, affordable housing, DEI, and misinformation.
Before joining RAND, Shenk contributed to the Petey Greene Program and Tufts Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. His work included enhancing educational outcomes for the incarcerated and conducting community-engaged research on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. Before then, as the managing editor of Prophetia, Shenk explored the multifaceted societal impacts of COVID-19.
At the core of his professional ethos is a desire to understand and influence the societal impacts of AI. Shenk actively attempts to deepen society's understanding of emerging technologies—collaborating with policymakers, researchers, and academics. His work ethic embodies a commitment to driving transformative societal change, focusing on advancing technology responsibly while balancing ethical, economic, and policy considerations to benefit communities.
Selected Publications
Sytsma, Tobias, James V. Marrone, Anton Shenk, Gabriel Leonard, Lydia Grek, and Joshua Steier, Technological and Economic Threats to the U.S. Financial System: An Initial Assessment of Growing Risks, RAND Corporation (RR-A2533-1), 2024
Prateek Puri, Gabriel Hassler, Anton Shenk, Sai Katragadda, Digital cloning of online social networks for language-sensitive agent-based modeling of misinformation spread, PLOS ONE, 2024 (forthcoming)