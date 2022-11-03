Marta Kepe is a senior defense analyst at the RAND Corporation. Her research interests include defence policy and planning, defence industry and technology, national resilience, civilian-based resistance, unconventional warfare, and NATO and EU cooperation, European and transatlantic security, and Russia. She is also a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security
Prior to joining the RAND Corporation, she worked for RAND Europe, the Latvian Ministry of Defence, NATO Advisory Team in Kosovo, the United Nations and the National War College.
She received her M.A. in security studies from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service.
Selected Publications
Binnendijk, Anika, Marta Kepe, Civilian-Based Resistance in the Baltic States: Historical Precedents and Current Capabilities, RAND Corporation (RR-A198-3), 2021
Marta Kepe, James Black, Jack Melling, Jessica Plumridge, Exploring Europe's Capability Requirements for 2035 and Beyond, European Defense Agency (EP-6656), 2018
Kepe, Marta, Richard Flint, and Julia Muravska, Future collaboration opportunities for light and medium multirole helicopters in Europe, RAND Corporation (RR-3034-EDA), 2019
Posard, Marek N., Marta Kepe, Hilary Reininger, James V. Marrone, Todd C. Helmus, and Jordan R. Reimer, From Consensus to Conflict: Understanding Foreign Measures Targeting U.S. Elections, RAND Corporation (RR-A704-1), 2020
Stephen J. Flanagan, Jan Osburg, Anika Binnendijk, Marta Kepe, Andrew Radin, Deterring Russian Aggression in the Baltic States Through Resilience and Resistance, RAND Corporation (RR-2779), 2019