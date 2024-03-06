Military Logistics

Report
Naval Logistics in Contested Environments: Examination of Stockpiles and Industrial Base Issues
Mar 6, 2024
Logistics—the transfer of personnel and materiel from one location to another, as well as the maintenance of that materiel—is essential for a military to be able to support an ongoing deployment or respond effectively to emergent threats. RAND has long provided guidance and effective solutions to military supply and logistics decisionmakers, resulting in significant savings, improved readiness and combat support, and unit flexibility.