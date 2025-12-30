Supply Chain Uncertainty and Responses
The Case of Ship Bromination Systems
ResearchPublished Dec 30, 2025
The authors held tabletop exercises with industry and government stakeholders to investigate where the supply chain for bromination systems might be vulnerable and identify solutions to potential disruptions. They also examine the broader implications for the defense industrial base and associated supply chains of other commodities that are similarly essential to the military and highly dependent on a single supplier.
The Case of Ship Bromination Systems
ResearchPublished Dec 30, 2025
Bromination systems are used by the majority of U.S. Navy surface ships and many of the Navy's subsurface vessels for potable water purification. A supply chain disruption could therefore have operational impacts. However, production of brominator cartridges, a critical component of the systems, is entirely dependent on one manufacturer, which in turn relies entirely on one supplier of resin. Both companies are small and rely nearly exclusively on the Navy for their business.
The authors held a tabletop exercises with industry and government stakeholders to investigate where the supply chain for bromination systems, specifically brominator cartridges, might be vulnerable and identify solutions to potential disruptions.
At a second tabletop exercise, government stakeholders examined and discussed the broader implications for the defense industrial base and associated supply chains with respect to the kind of commodity bromination systems represent: commodities essential to the military but without significant civilian demand and highly dependent on a single supplier, whose business is in turn largely with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
This research was sponsored by the Defense Logistics Agency and conducted within the Acquisition and Technology Policy Program of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD).
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