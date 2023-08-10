Stephanie Walsh (she/her) is a senior policy analyst at RAND with expertise in program review, stakeholder engagement, and cost-benefit analysis. Research experience includes identifying procedural and technical solutions to improve background checks for federal personnel vetting; estimating the cost of quality early childhood care and education in Oklahoma; developing and implementing the American School Districts Panel, a longitudinal survey of school district superintendents and district staff; and conducting local economic impact studies with regards to the STEM and film industries in the Pittsburgh region. Prior to joining RAND, Walsh was a budget analyst for the Colorado General Assembly, where she maintained oversight of the Judicial Branch (including state courts and specialty courts, probation, parole, and guardians ad litem), the environmental agencies within the Department of Public Health and Environment, the Department of Regulatory Affairs, and the State Office of Economic Development. She analyzed proposed legislation for fiscal and policy impacts, gained expertise in multiple program areas, and assessed budget proposals based on regulatory requirements, best practices, and benchmarking research. She regularly presented before the legislature, the press, and the public, and was ultimately responsible for making annual funding recommendations totaling over $400 million to state legislators. Later, as a public policy consultant, developed strategies to improve business and community outcomes for public sector clients by conducting situational assessments, extensive internal reviews, and best practices research. She used her findings to create detailed, practical reports for non-technical audiences that included recommendations, implementation plans, tools, and data visualizations.
Selected Publications
Shawn D. Bushway, Douglas C. Ligor, Stephanie J. Walsh, Greg Baumann, The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency’s Mission to Secure Criminal History Records Information: Identifying Challenges and Strategies for Improvement (PR-A890-2)
Aaron Clark-Ginsberg, Gary Cecchine, Leslie Adrienne Payne, Joe Uchill, Lea Sabbag, Eileen Frances Young, Stephanie J. Walsh, Jacqueline Gardner Burns, Lily Hoak, Murad Laradji, Dwayne M. Butler, Carmella Stoddard, Chandra Garber, Improving CISA Stakeholder Identification: A New Model (PR-A2282-1)
Phillips, Brian, Rosemary Li, Melanie A. Zaber, Linnea Warren May, Tobias Sytsma, Stephanie J. Walsh, Elizabeth D. Steiner, Jeffrey B. Wenger, and Éder M. Sousa, Science and Technology-Focused Postsecondary Options in the Pittsburgh Area, RAND Corporation (TL-A1882-1), 2023
Peet, Evan D., Brian Phillips, Stephanie J. Walsh, Elizabeth D. Steiner, and Melanie A. Zaber, The Film Industry in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Economic Contribution and Capacity for Growth, RAND Corporation (RR-A2617-1), 2023
Karoly, Lynn A., Stephanie J. Walsh, Estimating the Cost of Quality Early Childhood Care and Education in Oklahoma, RAND Corporation (RR-A280-1), 2020
Grant, David, Stephanie J. Walsh, Claude Messan Setodji, Heather L. Schwartz, Melissa Kay Diliberti, and Lisa Wagner, RAND American School District Panel: Creation and Technical Description, RAND Corporation (RR-A956-10), 2022