The authors synthesize observations from 26 Infinite Potential games featuring AI loss-of-control dynamics. They identify the key issues, capabilities and playbooks, and recommendations that participants believe necessary to navigate a period when social legitimacy, economic stability, and technical control might collapse. The findings aim to help policymakers, researchers, and the public understand the preparations needed before such an event.

Infinite Potential—Insights On Artificial Intelligence Loss of Control Across Five Scenarios

After-Action Report from a Sequence of Day After Artificial General Intelligence Exercises

Pauline Moore, Stephanie J. Walsh, Zachary Burdette, Matt Chessen, David R. Frelinger, Richard S. Girven, Chad Heitzenrater, Gregory Smith, Barry Wilson

ResearchPublished Oct 5, 2026

This research was independently initiated and made possible by RAND’s own resources, including income from operations, unrestricted gifts from RAND supporters, and distributions from its long-term investment fund.

RAND is conducting a series of scenario-based games to better understand how governments and other institutions should prepare for and respond to potential artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial general intelligence (AGI) developments. These games are run through the Infinite Potential platform, and this report is part of a series of publications that present findings and insights derived from player feedback.

Each Infinite Potential game presents a plausible future scenario in which advances in AGI outpace governance, and players are asked to craft immediate and longer-term responses. The authors of this report synthesize observations from 26 games conducted between June 2025 and February 2026. Each game featured one of five scenarios: Business and Civil Society, Cyber Surprise, European Energy, Geopolitics of Energy on the Korean Peninsula, and Remote Control. They identify the key issues, desired capabilities and playbooks, and other recommendations that participants in these games believed would be necessary to navigate a period when social legitimacy, economic stability, and technical control might collapse. The findings aim to help policymakers, researchers, corporate leaders, civil society organizations, and the public understand the preparations needed before such an event, the decisions likely to matter most once such an event begins, and the playbooks required to navigate it successfully.

Key Takeaways

  • Governments might struggle to recognize and interpret AI loss-of-control events in time to respond effectively.
  • Governments might lack practical ways to stop or contain AI systems that are operating outside human control.
  • AI loss-of-control crises might require new communication and coordination channels among governments, decisionmakers, and operational actors.
  • Governments might struggle to maintain continuity, public trust, and social resilience during AI loss-of-control events.
  • AI loss-of-control crises might require governments to rethink their approaches to accountability, deterrence, and escalation decisions.

Recommendations

  • To facilitate the recognition and interpretation of AI loss-of-control events, participants recommended government improve AI monitoring, detection, and assessment and attribution capabilities; create playbooks to guide loss-of-control determination, attribution, and parallel response; hold regular simulations of loss-of-control scenarios; and treat AI loss of control as a distinct crisis type in planning, monitoring, attribution, and crisis response.
  • To provide government with ways to stop or contain AI systems that operate outside human control, participants recommended it require installation of reliable isolation, containment, and shutdown capabilities for such AI systems; emergency intervention capabilities tied to defined legal authorities; playbooks to guide shutdown and containment and that outline legal and emergency authorities; and a map of key AI infrastructure and dependencies.
  • To facilitate communication among governments, decisionmakers, and operational actors, participants recommended they institute dedicated intergovernmental crisis communication capabilities, stronger public- and private-sector coordination, playbooks to guide international communication and government and private-sector cooperation, and the development of trust and working relationships.
  • To maintain continuity, public trust, and social resilience, participants recommended government institute strong continuity and fallback mechanisms that can function independently of AI systems, build systems for maintaining human skills and expertise, and write playbooks to guide continuity and fallback for essential services, public communications, and community-level resilience.
  • To ensure effective accountability, deterrence, and escalation decisions, participants recommended government build rapid cross-disciplinary decision-support capabilities and a playbook to guide accountability, deterrence, and escalation decisions.

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Moore, Pauline, Stephanie J. Walsh, Zachary Burdette, Matt Chessen, David R. Frelinger, Richard S. Girven, Chad Heitzenrater, Gregory Smith, and Barry Wilson, Infinite Potential—Insights On Artificial Intelligence Loss of Control Across Five Scenarios: After-Action Report from a Sequence of Day After Artificial General Intelligence Exercises. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4767-3.html.
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This effort was independently initiated and conducted within the Center for the Geopolitics of Artificial General Intelligence using income from operations and gifts from RAND supporters, including philanthropic gifts made or recommended by DALHAP Investments Ltd., Ergo Impact, Founders Pledge, Charlottes och Fredriks Stiftelse, Good Ventures, Longview, and Coefficient Giving. RAND donors and grantors have no influence over research findings or recommendations.

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