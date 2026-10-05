Infinite Potential—Insights On Artificial Intelligence Loss of Control Across Five Scenarios

RAND is conducting a series of scenario-based games to better understand how governments and other institutions should prepare for and respond to potential artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial general intelligence (AGI) developments. These games are run through the Infinite Potential platform, and this report is part of a series of publications that present findings and insights derived from player feedback.

Each Infinite Potential game presents a plausible future scenario in which advances in AGI outpace governance, and players are asked to craft immediate and longer-term responses. The authors of this report synthesize observations from 26 games conducted between June 2025 and February 2026. Each game featured one of five scenarios: Business and Civil Society, Cyber Surprise, European Energy, Geopolitics of Energy on the Korean Peninsula, and Remote Control. They identify the key issues, desired capabilities and playbooks, and other recommendations that participants in these games believed would be necessary to navigate a period when social legitimacy, economic stability, and technical control might collapse. The findings aim to help policymakers, researchers, corporate leaders, civil society organizations, and the public understand the preparations needed before such an event, the decisions likely to matter most once such an event begins, and the playbooks required to navigate it successfully.