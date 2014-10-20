David R. Frelinger is a senior policy analyst at the RAND Corporation. Since joining RAND in 1985, he has worked on a variety of research projects for the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.
Frelinger's work has focused on developing appropriate responses to homeland security threats generated from the use of advanced and novel weapons, improving the ability of the United States to meet emerging security challenges in the Pacific and Europe, simulation and modeling, wargaming, serious games on non-national security issues, information technologies, the interaction of commercial and governmental activities, advanced weapons system concepts and operations, and nuclear force employment issues.
Among other RAND projects, recent studies focused on adapting to emerging threats in the Pacific and Europe using modeling and wargaming, ground-based air and missile defenses, counterinsurgency and counter-IED operations, countering potential terrorist use of advanced conventional weapons and information technologies, and several evaluations of unmanned aerial vehicles, intelligence-surveillance-and-reconnaissance systems, and other future platforms. He also evaluated future economic, political, and national security implications of the global positioning satellite system and served as principal investigator on a multi-year analysis that investigated improvements to long-range strike platforms.
Frelinger earned a B.A. in political science from the University of California, San Diego, and an M.A. in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles.