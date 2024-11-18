Project
Russia’s War in Ukraine: Emerging Insights for UK and NATO Joint Doctrine
Nov 18, 2024
RAND's research on land warfare analyzes the tactics, technology, force structure, and operational concepts employed by ground forces in combat across diverse terrain and threat environments. By examining modernization priorities, adversary capabilities, and lessons from past conflicts, RAND supports U.S. Army leaders and defense planners in preparing for the demands of potential large-scale ground combat operations.