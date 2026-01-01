Center for the

Geopolitics of AGI

Helping decisionmakers understand, anticipate, and prepare to navigate the national security and geopolitical implications of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

The Center for the Geopolitics of AGI is committed to helping decisionmakers understand, anticipate, and prepare to navigate the national security and geopolitical implications of AGI. To do so, the center convenes leading technologists, strategists, economists, political scientists, and outside experts to consider the feasibility and effectiveness of prospective AGI-enabled capabilities; the domestic and international implications of their use; and the strategies and policies that governments, businesses, and civil society could adopt to respond to new realities.

On Substack

The Geopolitics of AGI Substack shares regular insights from RAND’s ongoing analysis of the strategic implications of advanced AI—examining how U.S. allies and adversaries are preparing, what roles business and civil society might play in shaping the path forward, and how institutions might adapt to meet the challenges of this emerging technology.