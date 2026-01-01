Center for the
Geopolitics of AGI
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Helping decisionmakers understand, anticipate, and prepare to navigate the national security and geopolitical implications of artificial general intelligence (AGI).
The Center for the Geopolitics of AGI is committed to helping decisionmakers understand, anticipate, and prepare to navigate the national security and geopolitical implications of AGI. To do so, the center convenes leading technologists, strategists, economists, political scientists, and outside experts to consider the feasibility and effectiveness of prospective AGI-enabled capabilities; the domestic and international implications of their use; and the strategies and policies that governments, businesses, and civil society could adopt to respond to new realities.
On Substack
The Geopolitics of AGI Substack shares regular insights from RAND’s ongoing analysis of the strategic implications of advanced AI—examining how U.S. allies and adversaries are preparing, what roles business and civil society might play in shaping the path forward, and how institutions might adapt to meet the challenges of this emerging technology.
Select Focus Areas
Gaming
The center uses gaming to develop and test strategies that help governments, businesses, and civil society prepare for advanced AI and AGI. Through five types of games—from NSC meetings to C-suite exercises—the center engages leaders to explore AGI futures, generate research insights, and train decisionmakers to recognize emerging trends.
Stability
Amid growing competition among top AI labs, competition between states also defines today’s technology landscape. The center develops and tests strategies to prevent catastrophic great power conflict over advanced AI and promote stability by examining how AI competition affects crises and strategic balance on the path to AGI.
Featured Research and Commentary
Funding
The Center for the Geopolitics of AGI is independently initiated and conducted within the RAND Global and Emerging Risks research division, using income from operations and gifts from philanthropic supporters. RAND donors and grantors have no influence over research findings or recommendations.See the full list of funders