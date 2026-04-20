Framing the Challenge

Leading with Artificial Intelligence: Insights for U.S. Civilian and Military Leaders on Strengthening the AI Workforce
The essays in this publication provide overviews of technical and organizational issues, challenges, and actionable insights to help organizations effectively integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and equip personnel with AI-related skills.
Rachel Slama, Nelson Lim, Douglas Yeung, Elie Alhajjar, Rushil Bakhshi, Julia Bandini, Dwayne M. Butler, Avery Calkins, Angela K. Clague, Arianne Collopy, Brandon Crosby, Brandon F. De Bruhl, Tuyen Dinh, Fernando Esteves, Susan M. Gates, Charles A. Goldman, Timothy R. Gulden, Wenjing Huang, Kelly Hyde, Rita T. Karam, Tracy C. Krueger, Jonah Kushner, Mary Lee, Maria C. Lytell, Laurie T. Martin, Nikolay Maslov, Michael G. Mattock, Skye A. Miner, Alvin Moon, Ojashwi Pathak, Neeti Pokhriyal, Carter C. Price, Sean Robson, Srikant Kumar Sahoo, Morgan Sandler, Anton Shenk, Rachel Slama, Éder M. Sousa, Tobias Sytsma, Ivy Todd, John Vahedi, Jessie Wang, Madison Williams, Jody Chin Sing Wong, Nelson Lim, Douglas Yeung