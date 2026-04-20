Framing the Challenge

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Debates on transformational AI often feature disagreements on timelines, capabilities, and risks. The Center for the Geopolitics of AGI is establishing analytic common ground that moves beyond definitional disagreements to consider real-world implications. Can policymakers find a shared language to communicate about the challenges that AGI poses to U.S. national security interests and the U.S. relationship with China? Beyond the national security implications, what frameworks help policymakers act under deep uncertainty to preserve meaningful human agency over collective futures, either in the United States or abroad? The center treats AGI as a premise, not a prediction, and builds from there.