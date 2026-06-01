Equilibrium Strategies on the Path to Artificial General Intelligence

The possible emergence of artificial general intelligence (AGI) promises both awesome opportunities and not-yet-quantified risks. The arrival of new paths to AGI capabilities has been considered analogous to the development of nuclear weapons. Just as game theory emerged as a means to model and derive strategic equilibria during the early development and operations of nuclear weapons, the author proposes to use game theory to capture and formalize some of the strategic dynamics surrounding the paths to AGI.

In this paper, the author models the geopolitical race toward AGI as a series of strategic interactions between two primary actors—the United States and China. Beginning with a single-shot Prisoner’s Dilemma formulation, the author shows that, although mutual cooperation yields the highest economic growth, the dominant equilibrium is a mutual sabotage policy. Subsequent models incorporate certain factors: (1) the advent of destabilizing “wonder weapons” associated with AGI breakthroughs, (2) repeated-game dynamics, and (3) the potential for preemptive strikes, with each factor exacerbating competitive incentives and strategic instability. The author ultimately extends the model to include cumulative existential and systemic risks—such as misuse, misalignment, or proliferation—which could create conditions for cooperation supporting nonproliferation.

The author gives a play-by-play account of each game formulation, providing mathematical statements and player insight to determine various strategies’ most likely actions and payoffs. The author’s findings can help decisionmakers and general audiences, particularly those interested in examining the geopolitical race toward AGI, better understand the involved risks and potential pathways to cooperation