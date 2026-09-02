Countering Model Distillation
Limits and Alternatives
Expert InsightsPublished Sep 2, 2026
Limits and Alternatives
Expert InsightsPublished Sep 2, 2026
Artificial intelligence model distillation (that is, the process of training a new model on the outputs of a more capable one) poses a growing challenge to efforts to preserve the U.S. frontier model advantage. In this paper, the authors examine whether technical counter-distillation measures are likely to be sufficient to deter distillation. They argue that technical measures alone (such as by materially raising the cost of distillation or substantially reducing the quality of the resulting models) are unlikely to change the underlying incentives that make distillation attractive and that broader policy tools might be needed.
This effort was independently initiated and conducted by the Center for the Geopolitics of Artificial General Intelligence within RAND Global and Emerging Risks using income from operations and gifts from RAND supporters.
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