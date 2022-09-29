Brian A. Jackson is a senior physical scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research focuses on homeland security, criminal justice, and emergency preparedness. His areas of research have included the evaluation of technology and policy in criminal justice, measurement of emergency preparedness, and design of policy and preparedness games and table-top exercises. Jackson's terrorism-focused research has examined organizational learning by terrorist groups, terrorist groups' use of technology, combatting violent extremism/terrorism prevention, development of assessment methods for novel terrorist threats, and strategies to respond to terrorist targeting of national economies.
Jackson's recent key publications include articles in American Journal of Criminal Justice, the Journal of Air Transport Management, Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness, and Terrorism and Political Violence, as well as many RAND reports.
Jackson received his Ph.D. in bioinorganic chemistry from the California Institute of Technology and his M.A. in science, technology, and public policy from The George Washington University.
Recent Projects
- Assessment of criminal justice outcomes of information sharing
- Innovation in criminal justice technology, policy and practice
- Development methods for risk analysis and security evaluation given uncertainty in future attacker behavior
- Evaluating emergency preparedness and the benefits of preparedness programs
Selected Publications
Jackson, Brian A., Michael J. D. Vermeer, Dulani Woods, Duren Banks, Sean E. Goodison, Joe Russo, Jeremy D. Barnum, Camille Gourdet, Lynn Langton, Michael G. Planty, Shoshana R. Shelton, Siara I. Sitar, and Amanda R. Witwer, The U.S. Criminal Justice System in the Pandemic Era and Beyond: Taking Stock of Efforts to Maintain Safety and Justice Through the COVID-19 Pandemic and Prepare for Future Challenges, RAND Corporation (RR-A108-8), 2021
Brian A. Jackson, et al., Practical Terrorism Prevention: Reexamining U.S. National Approaches to Addressing the Threat of Ideologically-Motivated Violence, (RR-2647), 2019
Brian A. Jackson, Duren Banks, Dulani Woods, and Justin C. Dawson, Future-Proofing Justice: Building a Research Agenda to Address the Effects of Technological Change on the Protection of Constitutional Rights, RAND Corporation (RR-1748), 2017
Brian A Jackson, David R Frelinger, Jennifer Kavanagh, and Brett A Wallace, "Adaptation by intelligent adversaries to defensive measures: Framing adaptation options and demonstrating assessment of attacker preferences using proxy intelligence data," Journal of Defense Modeling and Simulation: Applications, Methodology, Technology, 2018
Brian A. Jackson et al., Knowing More, But Accomplishing What? Developing Approaches to Measure the Effects of Information-Sharing on Criminal Justice Outcomes, RAND Corporation (RR-2099), 2017
Brian A. Jackson, et al., Fostering Innovation in the U.S. Court System: Identifying High-Priority Technology and Other Needs for Improving Court Operations and Outcomes, RAND Corporation (RR-1255), 2016
Brian A. Jackson, Respect and Legitimacy — A Two-Way Street: Strengthening Trust Between Police and the Public in an Era of Increasing Transparency, RAND Corporation (PE-154), 2015