Richard S. Girven

Senior International/Defense Research Analyst
Washington Office

M.A. in Asian Studies, University of Hawaii at Manoa; M.M.A.S. in strategic studies, U.S. Army Command And General Staff College; M.S. in national resource strategy, Industrial College of the Armed Forces; B.S. in business management, Park College

Rich Girven (he/him) is a senior international defense research analyst at the RAND Corporation. He came to RAND from the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, where he served as the Director of Analysis. A former career Army Foreign Area Officer focusing principally on South Asia, he served as a senior South Asia analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency and on Army Staff, as the Assistant Defense Intelligence Officer for Middle East, South Asia and Terrorism, and as Chief of the Army’s Foreign Language Office. Prior to that, Girven served as the Defense and Army Attaché/Security Assistance Officer to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and deployed during operations to serve as the temporary assistant Army Attaché in Islamabad and Defense and Army Attaché in Kabul. More recently he served as the Director of DIA's Afghanistan Intelligence Cell and Chief of the South Asia Division. Girven holds a Master of Arts in Asian Studies from the University of Hawaii, a Master in Military Arts and Sciences in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army CGSC, and a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the U.S. Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

  • Man at home working on a computer, photo by monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images
    Workforce Management

    Should the Federal Workforce Stay Remote? Planning for After the Crisis

    As physical distancing becomes the new norm, so too does telework. But should federal agencies maintain their remote operations for the long haul? As those of us involved with national security agencies, operations, and workforce issues know, this is not a decision to make lightly.

    Apr 3, 2020

    The RAND Blog

  • A person looking at top secret files with a magnifying glass
    Cybersecurity

    Defining a New Paradigm for Government Secrecy

    Technology has afforded the U.S. national security apparatus incredible capabilities, along with equally monumental challenges and risks. The government has the option to choose whether to adjust by taking a proactive approach or to allow external forces to determine the future of its secrets.

    Oct 13, 2015

    U.S. News & World Report

