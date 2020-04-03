Richard S. Girven

Rich Girven (he/him) is a senior international defense research analyst at the RAND Corporation. He came to RAND from the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, where he served as the Director of Analysis. A former career Army Foreign Area Officer focusing principally on South Asia, he served as a senior South Asia analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency and on Army Staff, as the Assistant Defense Intelligence Officer for Middle East, South Asia and Terrorism, and as Chief of the Army’s Foreign Language Office. Prior to that, Girven served as the Defense and Army Attaché/Security Assistance Officer to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and deployed during operations to serve as the temporary assistant Army Attaché in Islamabad and Defense and Army Attaché in Kabul. More recently he served as the Director of DIA's Afghanistan Intelligence Cell and Chief of the South Asia Division. Girven holds a Master of Arts in Asian Studies from the University of Hawaii, a Master in Military Arts and Sciences in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army CGSC, and a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the U.S. Industrial College of the Armed Forces.