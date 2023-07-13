Pauline Moore

Political Scientist; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Off Site Office

Education

Ph.D. in international relations, University of Denver Josef Korbel School of International Studies; M.A. in international relations, Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS); B.A. in international studies, Middlebury College

Overview

Pauline Moore is a political scientist at the RAND Corporation and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research focuses on violent extremism, targeted violence, terrorism and counterterrorism, and safety and security in K-12 schools. She is the author of The Politics of Terror (with Erica Chenoweth; Oxford University Press 2018) and her research on foreign fighters has been published in the Journal of Peace Research. She holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from the University of Denver's Josef Korbel School of International Studies, a MA in International Relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), and a BA in International Studies from Middlebury College.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Erica Chenoweth & Pauline Moore, The Politics of Terror, Oxford University Press, 2018

Pauline Moore, "When do ties bind? Foreign fighters, social embeddedness and violence against civilians," Journal of Peace Research, 56(2), 2019

Pauline Moore "International Terrorism," in Derek S. Reveron, Nikolas K. Gvosdev, and John A. Cloud, The Oxford Handbook of U.S. National Security, Oxford University Press, 2018

Pauline Moore and Brian Jackson "Terrorism and Deterrence," in Murat Haner and Melissa M. Sloan, Theories of Terrorism: Contemporary Perspectives, Routledge, 2021

Commentary

  • Tributes outside Al Noor mosque where a suspected white supremacist killed more than 40 people on March 15, in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 27, 2019, photo by Edgar Su/Reuters
    Gun Violence

    When Mass Shooters Are Seeking Fame

    What motivates mass shooters? And what might break the cycle of violence? Developing an effective policy response first requires better understanding of the factors that drive would-be attackers to kill.

    Jul 13, 2023

    The RAND Blog

  • Multiracial group of teenagers sitting on school steps looking at the camera, photo by Daniel de la Hoz/Getty Images
    Threat Assessment

    Climate, Technology, Trust: Ways to Help Students Report Threats to Their School

    When students or others don't know how to report a threat or aren't willing to do so, important opportunities to protect students may be missed. Schools receive little guidance about how to implement an effective reporting program or how to build a robust reporting culture. A recent research effort helps to fill this gap, highlighting seven key implications for school safety planning.

    Sep 29, 2022

    The 74

  • Russian service members ride an armoured vehicle in the Russian-held part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, July 23, 2022, photo by Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
    Russia

    Understanding Russia's Motivations, and Using Them

    The concept of ontological security could help explain Putin's war on Ukraine and his regime's reasoning. It's about maintaining a continuous sense of self, and in this case, of state identity. Putin may have deemed the invasion necessary to maintain a sense of continuity and order, where order is Russia's continued adversarial relationship with the West.

    Aug 19, 2022

    RealClearWorld

Publications