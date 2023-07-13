Pauline Moore is a political scientist at the RAND Corporation and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research focuses on violent extremism, targeted violence, terrorism and counterterrorism, and safety and security in K-12 schools. She is the author of The Politics of Terror (with Erica Chenoweth; Oxford University Press 2018) and her research on foreign fighters has been published in the Journal of Peace Research. She holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from the University of Denver's Josef Korbel School of International Studies, a MA in International Relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), and a BA in International Studies from Middlebury College.
Selected Publications
Erica Chenoweth & Pauline Moore, The Politics of Terror, Oxford University Press, 2018
Pauline Moore, "When do ties bind? Foreign fighters, social embeddedness and violence against civilians," Journal of Peace Research, 56(2), 2019
Pauline Moore "International Terrorism," in Derek S. Reveron, Nikolas K. Gvosdev, and John A. Cloud, The Oxford Handbook of U.S. National Security, Oxford University Press, 2018
Pauline Moore and Brian Jackson "Terrorism and Deterrence," in Murat Haner and Melissa M. Sloan, Theories of Terrorism: Contemporary Perspectives, Routledge, 2021