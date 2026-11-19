Seizing drugs and training partner forces are measurable counternarcotics activities, but do they advance U.S. strategic goals? The authors examined whether the U.S. Department of War’s counternarcotics tools are delivering meaningful results and found that the answer depends heavily on how success is defined.
From Operational Disruption to Strategic Effect
Achieving Strategic Success in Countering Narcotics and Transnational Organized Crime
This work was made possible by National Defense Research Institute exploratory research funding that was provided through the federally funded research and development center contract and approved by the institute’s primary sponsor.
Interdiction, counter-threat finance, and security cooperation each target different failure points in drug trafficking networks—but none is likely to deliver durable strategic effects alone.
The U.S. Department of War (DOW) plays a growing role in counternarcotics and counter–transnational organized crime (CN/CTOC) efforts, but a fundamental question persists: What does success actually look like, and can DOW’s tools deliver it?
The authors examined DOW’s three principal CN/CTOC instruments—interdiction, counter-threat finance (CTF), and security cooperation—in the context of three models of strategic success: a public health model focused on reducing drug-related harm, a law enforcement model aimed at dismantling criminal networks, and a security and stability model focused on reducing violence, corruption, and institutional erosion in partner nations.
Key Takeaways
Common CN/CTOC metrics measure activity, not outcomes.
Seizure volumes, financial designations, and personnel trained confirm that instruments are being used but cannot by themselves show whether operational gains are translating into durable strategic effects.
The three models of success each demand different evidence.
Evaluating DOW tools against only one model produces misleading assessments: A seizure can look like progress under a law enforcement frame while public health outcomes worsen.
Public health outcomes are difficult for DOW to affect.
Any contribution to reducing U.S. drug-related mortality runs through a long, indirect causal chain that DOW does not control and that depends heavily on demand-side interventions.
Security cooperation requires accountability to produce lasting gains.
Building partner capacity can strengthen operational performance. But without integrity measures, sustained engagement, and pressure on criminal networks, gains are fragile and reversible.
Treyger, Elina, Irina A. Chindea, Pauline Moore, Kelly Piazza, Tahina Montoya, and Lisa Saum-Manning, From Operational Disruption to Strategic Effect: Achieving Strategic Success in Countering Narcotics and Transnational Organized Crime, RAND Corporation, PE-A4648-1, November 2026. As of November 19, 2026: https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PEA4648-1.html
Chicago Manual of Style
Treyger, Elina, Irina A. Chindea, Pauline Moore, Kelly Piazza, Tahina Montoya, and Lisa Saum-Manning, From Operational Disruption to Strategic Effect: Achieving Strategic Success in Countering Narcotics and Transnational Organized Crime. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PEA4648-1.html.
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