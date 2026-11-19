Interdiction, counter-threat finance, and security cooperation each target different failure points in drug trafficking networks—but none is likely to deliver durable strategic effects alone.

The authors examined DOW’s three principal CN/CTOC instruments—interdiction, counter-threat finance (CTF), and security cooperation—in the context of three models of strategic success: a public health model focused on reducing drug-related harm, a law enforcement model aimed at dismantling criminal networks, and a security and stability model focused on reducing violence, corruption, and institutional erosion in partner nations.

The U.S. Department of War (DOW) plays a growing role in counternarcotics and counter–transnational organized crime (CN/CTOC) efforts, but a fundamental question persists: What does success actually look like, and can DOW’s tools deliver it?

Common CN/CTOC metrics measure activity, not outcomes.

Seizure volumes, financial designations, and personnel trained confirm that instruments are being used but cannot by themselves show whether operational gains are translating into durable strategic effects.

The three models of success each demand different evidence.

Evaluating DOW tools against only one model produces misleading assessments: A seizure can look like progress under a law enforcement frame while public health outcomes worsen.

Public health outcomes are difficult for DOW to affect.

Any contribution to reducing U.S. drug-related mortality runs through a long, indirect causal chain that DOW does not control and that depends heavily on demand-side interventions.

Security cooperation requires accountability to produce lasting gains.

Building partner capacity can strengthen operational performance. But without integrity measures, sustained engagement, and pressure on criminal networks, gains are fragile and reversible.