Commentary
What Lessons Does Israel’s War in Gaza Offer About Counterinsurgency?
Feb 9, 2026
RAND's research on counterinsurgency examines the strategies, tactics, and civil-military approaches used to combat armed insurgencies and restore stability in conflict-affected regions. By analyzing historical campaigns, host-nation capacity, and the interplay between military and political efforts, RAND provides defense planners and policymakers with insights to develop more effective and sustainable counterinsurgency strategies.