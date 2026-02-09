Counterinsurgency

Counterinsurgency

RAND's research on counterinsurgency examines the strategies, tactics, and civil-military approaches used to combat armed insurgencies and restore stability in conflict-affected regions. By analyzing historical campaigns, host-nation capacity, and the interplay between military and political efforts, RAND provides defense planners and policymakers with insights to develop more effective and sustainable counterinsurgency strategies.

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