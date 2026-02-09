Counterinsurgency

Russian President Vladimir Putin might have assumed that once conquered, Ukraine would be easy to hold. But there has been no lightning success, no defecting Ukrainian soldiers. If he can't find collaborators, Putin's chances of achieving even reduced ambitions in Ukraine may be dim indeed.

While insurgency rarely offers a path to early victory, a campaign of popular resistance that supports the continuing conventional battle could give overmatched Ukraine an edge in its fight against Russian occupiers.

This report summarizes research into how violent nonstate actors adapt to changes in their operational environments and provides recommendations on how the Army might anticipate such adaptations and mitigate them before they occur.

This report, which outlines four battles within Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) and reviews U.S. ground force contributions to those battles, is intended to address gaps both in analysis and in the common understanding of OIR.

Disrupting the financing that violent nonstate actors require is critical for degrading such groups. This report examines the methods used to disrupt this financing and how the Army can contribute to the effort.

Why do states initiate costly wars when the risk posed by terrorism appears marginal? We present two explanations and empirical evidence.

Features explore ways to address the opioid crisis with a whole-systems approach and how truth decay — the diminishing role of facts and analysis in public life — is putting U.S. national security at risk.

What insights from Russia's war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war might be meaningful to the U.S. Army and the rest of the joint force?

The recent decision by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to disarm and disband offers vital lessons for countries facing insurgencies. Turkey's mixed approach highlights the importance of comprehensive strategies to foster sustainable peace and encourage armed groups to transition into political participation.

Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel—and the ensuing war in Gaza—have prompted a renewed reckoning with population-centric counterinsurgency strategy. If such conflicts are inevitable, then what is the “least bad” way to fight them?

This paper examines lessons from U.S. efforts to build air forces in Iraq and Afghanistan during counterinsurgency operations from 2004 to 2021. The author offers recommendations for aviation security force assistance missions in irregular warfare.

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