Domestic Terrorism

RAND's divisions conduct research on a uniquely broad front for clients around the globe.
Most relevant regions
Commentary
Jan 27, 2025
Municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and the private sector can come together to detect, deter, and mitigate threats to the public from terrorism and other acts of targeted violence.
Jan 3, 2025
Recent vehicle attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas underscore persistent terrorist threats in the United States. Both incidents, though likely unrelated, were premeditated and suggest political motives, raising public anxiety about safety and security.
Video
Nov 30, 2023
Duration 4:52
RAND researchers Pauline Moore, Todd Helmus, and Alexandra Evans discuss the complex challenges of countering domestic violent extremism in the United States.
Nov 22, 2023
Today's terrorist threat matrix seems more like an abstract expressionist painting. To those accustomed to traditional landscapes, it is difficult to discern what it depicts. The fighting in Gaza may well provoke terrorist repercussions beyond the region, the magnitude and shape of which will depend on the course of the conflict.
Sep 11, 2023
A RAND survey found that U.S. veterans appeared to support extremist groups at a rate lower than the general population. In contrast, a new University of Maryland study found that veteran status was the most prominent characteristic among extremists involved in terrorism attacks with four or more victims.
May 16, 2023
Extremism is like cancer: It will always exist, but ignoring it runs the risk that it rears its ugly head, metastasizing throughout the country. The United States needs to ensure it has the proper tools to diagnose extremism in its earliest stages, and that the agencies tasked with protecting our democracy have the capability to get it into, and keep it in, remission.
Dec 15, 2022
It would be impossible to capture all the important work that RAND does in a year. But RAND president and CEO Jason Matheny has compiled ten times he was inspired by RAND's efforts to bring insight to some of the biggest policy stories of 2022.
Research Summary
Aug 22, 2022
The authors reviewed literature on racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism (REMVE), analyzed social media data from six platforms, and created a global network map to better understand how to inform counter-REMVE strategies online.
Research
Jun 7, 2022
Expert Insights
Apr 27, 2022
Testimony submitted to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol on April 25, 2022.
Apr 12, 2022
In this Perspective, the second in a RAND Corporation series on online extremist material, the authors explore how the internet affects extremist activities and how exposure to or consumption of such content influences the behavior of internet users.
Article
Dec 21, 2021
Vaccine rollouts, an attack on the U.S. Capitol, massive ransomware attacks, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, record numbers of job openings and people quitting, and more. RAND researchers weighed in on all these topics and more.