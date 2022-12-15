Ten Things That Inspired Me in 2022

The past few years have been a crash course in how to live through extraordinary, challenging times, and 2022 was no exception. It brought the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II, fresh uncertainty after the end of Roe v. Wade, and gutting reminders about the persistence of gun violence in the United States.

As I reflect on 2022, I'm thinking about the gravity of these and other policy challenges and the very real impacts they've had—and will continue to have—on people's lives.

I'm also feeling profoundly grateful. This summer, I was humbled to begin serving as the new president and CEO of RAND, an organization that exists to help solve the world's most important problems.

The only way to confront such challenges is to make decisions based on evidence. Producing evidence through research and analysis is what RAND does. It's why I've idolized this place since I was 18. And it's one of the reasons I'm optimistic about the future, despite the challenges facing our world.

It would be impossible for me to capture all the important work that RAND does in a year. But here are ten times I was inspired by RAND's efforts to bring insight to some of the biggest policy stories of 2022.

Illustration by Alyson Youngblood/RAND Corporation Responding to the Opioid Crisis Fatal overdoses, many of which involve opioids, continue to cause an enormous number of preventable deaths. To help address this crisis, RAND experts collaborated with the congressionally mandated Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking to develop a strategy to prevent the illegal flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into the United States. The researchers stressed that, because this crisis touches all policy domains, the policy response must be comprehensive. New RAND research warned that high out-of-pocket costs could put the lifesaving opioid antidote naloxone out of reach for uninsured Americans. Another study found that most people who start taking medication for opioid use disorder on an emergency basis don't sustain the treatment. This suggests a need to help transition patients from emergency settings to community providers. Looking ahead to 2023, RAND is poised to release a comprehensive map of the “opioid ecosystem” as part of our Opioids Uncharted initiative. The ecosystem will provide decisionmakers with a clearer picture of how policy changes in one area affect outcomes in another—from child welfare and health care to the labor market and criminal justice system.

Photo by Erik De Castro/Reuters Preventing Civilian Casualties In the aftermath of high-profile missteps resulting in civilian casualties during U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, a congressionally mandated RAND study revealed how DoD efforts to minimize civilian harms were insufficient. The authors also produced a detailed case study on civilian harm in the fight against ISIS in the Syrian city of Raqqa. Their recommendations are now helping the Pentagon make crucial reforms—and avoid repeating history. And on Capitol Hill, lawmakers are acting on a RAND recommendation to establish a center of excellence to help better protect civilians.

Photo by Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press via AP Lowering Drug Prices and Health Care Costs RAND research has illustrated just how much higher prescription drug prices are in the United States than in other countries. For example, in 2018, the average price per vial across all types of insulin was nearly $99 in America—compared with $11 in Germany and about $7 in Australia. In 2022, years of efforts by RAND researchers working alongside congressional leaders, government analysts, and other nonpartisan experts helped inform lawmakers' efforts to weigh—and ultimately enact—provisions to help lower drug costs as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. RAND experts are currently advising the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on how to implement the provisions. Other RAND studies on costs continue to shape the market for health care, too. After one study found that Indiana University Health was charging rates that were 33 percent higher than the national average, the university announced that it would freeze hospital prices for five years. Senior state legislators also sent letters to nonprofit hospitals and insurance carriers citing RAND's research and insisting that they deliver a plan to lower prices to the national average by January 2025. Jason Matheny is president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit, nonpartisan RAND Corporation.