Employers and private insurers paid about 2.5 times what Medicare would have paid

Across all hospital inpatient and outpatient services (including both facility and related professional claims), employers and private insurers paid on average 254 percent of what Medicare would have paid for the same services at the same facilities in 2022.

Wide variation across and within states

Commercial insurance prices ranged from less than 170% of Medicare (Arkansas) to over 300% (California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, New York, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Wisconsin). Even within states, the difference between 25th and 75th percentile hospitals represents a 45% potential reduction in hospital spending.

Hospital market power drives price variation

Most variation in prices is explained by hospital market power. Very little is explained by each hospital's share of patients covered by Medicare or Medicaid.

Prices have remained stable over time

State-level median prices have held steady at approximately 2.5 times higher than Medicare across Rounds 3, 4, and 5, despite changes in data contributors.

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