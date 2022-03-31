In this report, RAND researchers study the causes of civilian harm in the 2017 battle for Raqqa, Syria, and provide insights into how the U.S. Department of Defense can reduce civilian harm in future operations.

Read Online

Understanding Civilian Harm in Raqqa and Its Implications for Future Conflicts

by Michael J. McNerney, Gabrielle Tarini, Nate Rosenblatt, Karen M. Sudkamp, Pauline Moore, Michelle Grisé, Benjamin J. Sacks, Larry Lewis

Download

Download eBook for Free

Full Document

Does not include Annex.

FormatFile SizeNotes
PDF file 4.8 MB

Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.

Annex

FormatFile SizeNotes
PDF file 5.1 MB

Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.

Purchase

Purchase Print Copy

 FormatList Price Price
Add to Cart Paperback138 pages $39.00 $31.20 20% Web Discount

Research Questions

  1. What were the causes of civilian harm in Raqqa?
  2. How can DoD reduce civilian harm in future operations?

The battle for Raqqa, Syria, seemed like a perfect storm of strategic and operational challenges. When the city was finally liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in October 2017, 60 to 80 percent of it was estimated to be uninhabitable. In fact, the battle for Raqqa is a cautionary tale about civilian harm in 21st-century conflicts.

The purpose of this report is to discuss how the U.S. military — which is the best-trained and most technologically advanced military in the world, is supported in Operation Inherent Resolve by an international coalition of more than 80 countries, and was partnered in Raqqa with a well-respected militia force on the ground — could cause significant civilian harm despite a deeply ingrained commitment to the law of war.

In this report, RAND researchers study the causes of civilian harm in Raqqa and provide insights into how the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) can reduce civilian harm in future operations.

Key Findings

  • U.S. strategic choices, such as the encirclement of Raqqa, likely increased civilian harm.
  • The coalition made considerable efforts to protect civilian life, but there remains room for improvement.
  • Civilian casualties in Raqqa were not as high as one might predict, given the high levels of structural damage.
  • ISIS's defensive tactics deliberately put civilians in harm's way.
  • Extensive structural damage in Raqqa undermined post-battle governing prospects and long-term U.S. interests.
  • Airpower was not used to shape the battlefield in Raqqa, which made civilian-harm mitigation more difficult.
  • Restrictions on U.S. ground forces made preventing civilian harm more difficult.
  • Irregular partner forces were less precise than U.S. forces would be and increased the risk of civilian harm.
  • A lack of sources to provide better local information impeded civilian-harm mitigation efforts.
  • Flawed DoD processes and poor collection of civilian casualty data hindered the military's ability to assess and analyze civilian harm in Raqqa.

Recommendations

  • Prior to the start of military operations, DoD must take a broader approach to civilian harm that considers how strategic choices might affect civilian-harm risks.
  • DoD can improve its application of targeting processes, targeting tools, and force preparation.
  • DoD should harness the considerable lessons learned from Raqqa — and from past operations — to better prepare ground forces, pilots, and targeting teams for future urban engagements, partly through improved education and training.
  • An increased emphasis on information operations could reduce civilian-harm risk.
  • Partnering efforts between the United States and local forces should prioritize strategies and tactics to mitigate civilian harm during military operations.
  • The U.S. military and intelligence community should investigate opportunities to develop tools and practices that improve understanding of the civilian environment and better leverage open-source intelligence, publicly available information, and human intelligence.
  • DoD must take several steps to improve its ability to assess and investigate civilian harm, including improving collection and analysis of civilian casualty data, simplifying reporting procedures and making them consistent, and establishing criteria for when the military should conduct site visits.
  • DoD must go beyond the identification of lessons regarding civilian harm — exemplified in this study but also in past studies on civilian harm — and ensure that they are acted on.

Table of Contents

  • Chapter One

    Introduction

  • Chapter Two

    DoD Policies and Procedures for Mitigating Civilian Harm

  • Chapter Three

    The Battle for Raqqa: Overview and Operational Approach

  • Chapter Four

    Civilian Harm in the Battle for Raqqa

  • Chapter Five

    The Contribution of ISIS Defensive Tactics to Civilian Harm in Raqqa

  • Chapter Six

    Civilian-Harm Mitigation Challenges for Air Forces

  • Chapter Seven

    Civilian-Harm Mitigation Challenges for Ground Forces

  • Chapter Eight

    Civilian-Harm Mitigation Challenges Working by, with, and Through Partners

  • Chapter Nine

    Civilian-Harm Mitigation Challenges for Intelligence Efforts

  • Chapter Ten

    Challenges Identifying, Reporting, and Investigating Civilian Harm in Raqqa

  • Chapter Eleven

    Findings and Recommendations

Research conducted by

This research was sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of Defense and conducted within the International Security and Defense Policy Center of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD).

This report is part of the RAND Corporation Research report series. RAND reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.