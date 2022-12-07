Benjamin Sacks is a policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, and a professor of political geography at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. At RAND, Sacks employs mixed-method approaches to examine the history, political geography, public diplomacy, and networks of major power competition, defense acquisition, and contested spaces. He has also led a study examining international radio broadcast strategy. He has briefed the Joint Staff J-7 Directorate and Congressional staffers. Outside of RAND, he has published articles or chapters in Journal of Cold War Studies (forthcoming), History of Cartography (forthcoming), History of Military Cartography, Oxford Handbook on the History of Consumption, Companion to World History, and New England Quarterly. Sacks completed his postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University’s Center for History and Economics, his Ph.D. and M.A. at Princeton University, and his B.A. at Tufts University. He is a permanent elected fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and a 2009 Beinecke Scholar.
Selected Publications
Young, Stephanie, Gian Gentile, Benjamin J. Sacks, Nathaniel Edenfield, and Adam Givens, A History of the Strategic Implications of the Great Recession and Its Aftermath on U.S. National Defense, RAND Corporation (RR-A854-1), 2023
Sacks, Benjamin J., The Political Geography of the South China Sea Disputes: A RAND Research Primer, RAND Corporation (PE-A2021-1), 2022
Sacks, Benjamin J., Scott R. Stephenson, Stephanie Pezard, Abbie Tingstad, and Camilla T. N.
Sørensen, Exploring Gaps in Arctic Governance: Identifying Potential Sources of Conflict and Mitigating Measures, RAND Corporation (RR-A1007-1), 2021
Benjamin J. Sacks, "Negotiating the Infrastructure of British International Broadcasting: Operation Beryl and the Genesis of the Modern BBC Global Relay Network, 1953–1963," Journal of Cold War Studies, 2022 (forthcoming)
Benjamin J. Sacks, "Whose Islands? The Cartographic Politics of the Falklands, 1763–1982,," in Elri Liebenberg, Imre Demhardt, and Soetkin Vervust, eds., History of Military Cartography: 5th ICA Symposium on the History of Cartography, Springer, 2015
Honors & Awards
- 2017 Alfred Rubin Prize, Tufts Institute for Global Leadership
- 2009 National Beinecke Scholarship, Sperry Fund