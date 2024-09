Provides a background for seriously considering the use of Antarctic iceberg resources, including discussions of the demand for good quality fresh water and thermal pollution abatement, resource opportunities, and the potential economic impact of...

Icebreaking has long been an important capability gap in U.S. polar operations. The authors of this Perspective make recommendations for the U.S. Coast Guard to close that gap and include short scenarios to illustrate potential needs for icebreakers.

Australia faces stiff geopolitical competition in Antarctica, and it's not just China and Russia with eyes on the prize. If the Antarctic becomes a hub of geopolitical tension, Australia may need to revise its strategy.

The war in Ukraine has shattered the myth that the polar regions are somehow immune from global geopolitics. If Arctic governance is in trouble, the Antarctic could follow.

Leveraging open-source literature and a tabletop exercise, the authors examine the possible implications that geostrategic manoeuvring in the Antarctic in the coming decades might have on the longevity and resilience of the Antarctic Treaty System.

The recent opening of China's Qinling base, its third permanent Antarctic station, has worried some Australian and American observers. What are China's long-term ambitions? And how should Australia and its allies and partners respond?

