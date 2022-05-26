Not So Quiet on the Southern Front

Antarctica, as one of the largest shared spaces on the planet, represents an emerging nexus of geostrategic competition. Australia may have reason to be troubled by this. As a longstanding champion of the Antarctic Treaty System (ATS), and as Antarctica's largest claimant, any fracturing of the status quo could force Australia to reappraise its strategic posture.

