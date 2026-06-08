The State of the American Teacher and the American Principal

Photo by Allison Shelley for EDUimages

We define nationally representative surveys according to two criteria: Respondents are a probability-based sample, meaning they were randomly selected (not volunteers or opt-in) to participate from among the known population of U.S. K–12 public school teachers. Probability-based samples are less likely than opt-in surveys to include automated or bogus responses, which tend to be biased. Thus, State of the Teacher respondents reflect teachers nationally. State of the Teacher survey responses are carefully weighted to represent teachers on multiple dimensions across the nation.

Teachers and principals drive student learning. Yet, their jobs are increasingly stressful and complex. This stress takes a toll and can have implications for student learning, educators’ physical and mental health, engagement, and intentions to stay in their jobs. To better understand the state of educator well-being, RAND has launched two projects—the State of the American Teacher and the State of the American Principal.

These projects leverage nationally representative surveys of K–12 public school teachers and principals to gather information on educators’ working conditions and job-related stressors.

Current projects investigate teachers’ and principals’ well-being, working conditions, intentions to leave their jobs, how educators respond to political events, and the diversity of the K–12 public school teacher workforce. This research focuses on the experiences of teachers and principals of color, so school systems can continue to better support a diverse workforce.

Research from the 2026 State of the Teacher Project

Key Findings

In 2026, teachers were more likely than similar working adults to report experiencing poor well-being on every indicator—a consistent pattern since 2021.

Since 2021, female teachers have been consistently more likely to report experiencing frequent job-related stress than male teachers and male or female similar working adults.

The share of teachers who intended to leave their jobs was 18 percent in 2026. About one in four teachers plan to stay in teaching as long as they are able.

Thirty percent of teachers reported holding a job outside their school systems. These teachers reported spending 13 hours per week, on average, working at this job.

findings

Additional Documentation

Research from the 2025 State of the Teacher Project

Additional Reports and Documentation

Research from the 2024 State of the Teacher Project

Additional Reports and Documentation