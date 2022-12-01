Sy Doan (he/his) is an associate policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research uses quantitative methods to study K–12 education policy, with current work in educator effectiveness, educator professional development, educator use of instructional materials, and K–12 education finance. He works extensively with the American Educator Panels, where he conducts research on issues facing K–12 educators and students using the American Instructional Resources Survey, the Learn Together Survey, and the State of the American Teacher Surveys. In addition to these topics, he is interested in research on K–12 students' post-secondary and labor force transition and student access to diverse and culturally responsive educators and teaching practices. Prior to joining RAND, he earned his Ph.D. in education leadership and policy at Vanderbilt University.
Selected Publications
Doan, S., Schweig, J.D., & Mihaly, K., "The consistency of composite ratings of teacher effectiveness: Evidence from New Mexico," American Educational Research Journal, 56(6), 2019
Joshi, E.H., Doan, S., & Springer, M.G., "Student-teacher race congruence: New evidence and insight from Tennessee," AERA Open, 4(4), 2019
Rogers, L.K. & Doan, S., "The magnitude of student sorting for new-to-assignment teachers," Elementary School Journal, 120(2), 2020