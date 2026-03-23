The RAND American Educator Panels provide policymakers, practitioners, and researchers with nationally representative survey responses from K–12 public teachers, principals, and superintendents.

Not all nationally representative educator surveys are equally rigorous or transparent about their methods. You can depend on the American Educator Panels for high-quality, accurate, and reliable information directly from teachers and school leaders across the United States. The American Educator Panels are a proud member of the American Association for Public Opinion Research’s Transparency Initiative.

Download our free reports or data files to use our research. Contact us to run your own survey and gather evidence you can trust with the level of precision you need to inform education policy and practice.

AEP