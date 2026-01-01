Access Data
RAND offers free access to data for some of our completed surveys. To find which surveys have data files for download or via data visualization, browse our collection of surveys.
Data Files
The RAND Survey Panels (RSP) Data Portal offers access to American Educator Panels (AEP) surveys and free micro-level data files for many AEP surveys. Data files include limited demographic information/school characteristics but do not include geographic identifiers. In addition, they may have suppressed items to protect participant confidentiality. The files are downloadable and accompanied by a codebook, technical documentation, and survey questionnaire.
Restricted data files that include suppressed items are available upon application and approval at a base cost of $4,000 per file, depending on the complexity of the request. More information and applications to request restricted data are available through the Data Portal.
Registration is required to access survey files through the RSP Data Portal.Sign up for the RSP Data Portal Already have an RSP Data Portal account? Log in
Data Visualizations
RAND has partnered with MGT to provide free online access to Bento, a data visualization tool for select AEP surveys. Bento allows users to filter and segment survey results by school characteristics or educator background, compare data to state and national averages, and export visualizations for reports. Free registration is required to access Bento.Learn more and access Bento Already have a Bento account? Log in
Additionally, RAND has created interactive data tables to view results from each American School District Panel survey. Color-coded charts display survey results for respondents by district type, locale, student racial and ethnicity composition, and district poverty level.Interact with American School District Panel survey results
Which Data Tool Fits Your Needs?
|RSP Data Portal
|Bento
|Free to use
|yes
|yes
|Response data shown in visualizations (charts and graphs)
|no
|yes
|Datasets available for download
|yes
|no
|Combine charts from multiple AEP surveys to create data stories
|no
|yes
|Filter and crosstab using online data visualization platform
|no
|yes
|Import data to statistical analysis platform to conduct analyses
|yes
|no
|Designed for data analysts
|yes
|no
|Designed for researchers
|yes
|yes
|Designed for policymakers and practitioners
|no
|yes
Need Help? Get in Touch
Interested in learning more about how to access AEP data, want to learn more about restricted RSP Data Portal files, or having trouble finding something? Contact the AEP team for assistance using this form or the email address below.
Researcher Spotlight
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Julia H. Kaufman
Director, Education and Employment Program; Senior Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
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Heather L. Schwartz
Vice President and Director, RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure; Senior Policy Researcher; Codirector, American School District Panel and American Youth Panel