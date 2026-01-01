Find Surveys and Research
Browse past surveys conducted with the American Educator Panels to find survey details, available data, and related RAND research. These surveys have been fielded to the American Teacher Panel, the American School Leader Panel, and/or the American School District Panel.
To find surveys, you can search by keyword, filter by survey characteristics, or view all AEP surveys (sorted by most recent school year). Click or tap a survey name to see more details. Not finding what you need? Reach out to the AEP team for help.
American Instructional Resources Survey, Spring 2026
2025-2026
The RAND American Instructional Resources survey provides data on the instructional materials teachers are using in their classrooms and the factors related to instructional material use.
Panel(s): Teacher, School leader
American Mathematics Educator Study Survey, Spring 2026
2025-2026
The RAND American Mathematics Educator Study survey provides data on students' mathematics learning opportunities and the factors that support high-quality mathematics teaching and learning, especially for Black, Latinx, and low-income students.
Panel(s): Teacher, School leader
American School District Panel Survey, Spring 2026
2025-2026
The RAND American School District survey provides the opportunity for district leaders to share their perspectives and contribute to decisions about education policy and practice.
Panel(s): District
Digital Tools in the Classroom, Spring 2026
2025-2026
The Digital Promise Digital Tools in the Classroom Survey includes questions about how math teachers use digital tools and how those tools support classroom practice.
Panel(s): Teacher
Educators for Excellence Voices from the Classroom Survey, Spring 2026
2025-2026
The Educators for Excellencve Voices from the Classroom Survey focuses on the recruitment and retention of high-quality, diverse teachers, strategic staffing and compensation, high-quality instructional materials, professional learning, artificial intelligence use in schools, the impact of federal policy shifts, school funding, and the impact of recent immigration enforcement operations.
Panel(s): Teacher
Gallup Learning Devices Survey, Spring 2026
2025-2026
The Gallup American Teacher Panel Learning Devices survey focuses on student learning from devices, screen time, digital tools, cell phones, and related policies.
Panel(s): Teacher
News Literacy Survey, Spring 2026
2025-2026
The News Literacy survey covers topics related to news literacy, media literacy, teaching practices, professional development, and teacher views on journalism and news media
Panel(s): Teacher
Student Health Behaviors Surveys, Spring 2026
2025-2026
The Truth Initiative and Ipsos Student Health Behaviors surveys includes topics related to student tobacco and e-cigarette use, school policies, and teacher perceptions of these issues.
Panel(s): Teacher, School leader
Survey for School Counselors, Spring 2026
2025-2026
The RAND School Counselors Survey was administered to school counselors and provides data on advising and course selection perceptions and practices.
Panel(s): Teacher
Teachers' Use of Generative AI in Math and Science Instruction, Spring 2026
2025-2026
The University of Washington, AmplifyLearn.AI Center's Teachers' Use of Generative AI in Math and Science Instruction survey provides data on teachers' use of generative AI tools in math and science instruction, professional learning, district policy, and challenges in GenAI adoption.
Panel(s): Teacher
Tutoring and Student Support Survey, Spring 2026
2025-2026
The Johns Hopkins Tutoring and Student Support Survey includes questions about student supports like high intensity tutoring, chronic absenteeism, and corresponding data systems.
Panel(s): School leader
Gallup Teacher Expectations and Responsibilities Survey, Winter 2026
2025-2026
The Gallup Teacher Expectations and Responsibilities survey focuses on teachers' job satisfaction, career plans, collaborative planning, artificial intelligence, and preparing students for the future.
Panel(s): Teacher
State of the American Teacher Survey, Winter 2026
2025-2026
The RAND State of the American Teacher Survey includes data about K-12 teachers' well-being, pay and benefits, work-life balance, and teaching career.
Panel(s): Teacher
American School District Panel Survey, Fall 2025
2025-2026
The RAND American School District survey provides the opportunity for district leaders to share their perspectives and contribute to decisions about education policy and practice.
Panel(s): District
Fordham Science of Reading Survey, Fall 2025
2025-2026
The Fordham Science of Reading survey focuses on K-3 reading instruction, student and teacher characteristics, classroom practices, and policy.
Panel(s): Teacher
Gallup Teacher Careers and AI Survey, Fall 2025
2025-2026
The Gallup Teacher Careers and AI survey focuses on teachers' job satisfaction, career advancement, benefits, credentialing, and experience with artificial intelligence.
Panel(s): Teacher
Learning Policy Institute Principals' Learning Throughout the Career, Fall 2025
2025-2026
The Learning Policy Institute's Survey on Principals' Learning Throughout the Career provides data about areas where new policies could help improve principal learning opportunities throughout the career.
Panel(s): Teacher
Omnibus Survey, Fall 2025
2025-2026
The RAND ATP and ASLP Omnibus surveys focus on a variety of topics submitted by different researchers.
Panel(s): Teacher, School leader
American Instructional Resources Survey, Spring 2025
2024-2025
RAND American Instructional Resources survey provides data on the instructional materials teachers are using in their classrooms and the factors related to instructional material use.
Panel(s): Teacher
American Mathematics Educator Study Survey, Spring 2025
2024-2025
The RAND American Mathematics Educator Study survey provides data on students' mathematics learning opportunities and the factors that support high-quality mathematics teaching and learning, especially for Black, Latinx, and low-income students.
Panel(s): Teacher, School leader
American School District Panel Survey, Spring 2025
2024-2025
The RAND American School District survey provides the opportunity for district leaders to share their perspectives and contribute to decisions about education policy and practice.
Panel(s): District
Educator AI Policies and Challenges Survey, Spring 2025
2024-2025
The Harvard surveys on Educator AI Policies and Challenges focus on school policies about artificial intelligence (AI) and K-12 teachers' and principals' perspectives about and reported use of AI.
Panel(s): Teacher, School leader
Gallup Teacher Satisfaction and Resources Survey, Spring 2025
2024-2025
The Gallup American Teacher Panel survey on Teacher Satisfaction and Resources focuses on teachers' satisfaction, workload, and experience with classroom materials.
Panel(s): Teacher
Gallup Teacher Workload and AI Survey, Spring 2025
2024-2025
The Gallup Teacher Workload and AI Survey provides data on job satisfaction, personal experiences as a teacher, opinions about and experiences using AI, and perceptions about the effects of AI on student outcomes.
Panel(s): Teacher
PreK Teacher Survey, Spring 2025
2024-2025
The RAND American Pre-K Teacher Survey provides data on pre-K teachers' perspectives about the instructional materials they use, their professional learning opportunities, their use of educational technology, and their pay and benefits.
Panel(s): Teacher
Student Supports and Data Systems Survey, Spring 2025
2024-2025
The Johns Hopkins Student Supports and Data Systems Survey includes questions about student supports like high intensity tutoring, mentoring, student success coaching, college/career advising, and corresponding data systems.
Panel(s): School leader
Teachers' Use of Generative AI in Math and Science Instruction Survey, Spring 2025
2024-2025
The University of Washington Survey on Teachers' Use of Generative AI in Math and Science Instruction provides data about how K-12 math and science teachers are using generative AI (GenAI) tools in their classrooms.
Panel(s): Teacher
Gallup Teacher Professional Development and Mentorship Survey, Winter 2025
2024-2025
The Gallup survey on Professional Development and Mentorship provides data on teachers' perceptions of job satisfaction, personal experiences as a teacher, turnover intentions, collaborative planning meetings, professional development, and mentorship.
Panel(s): Teacher
Principal Behavioral Threat Assessment Survey, Spring 2025
2024-2025
The RAND Principal Behavioral Threat Assessment Survey focuses on the use of multi-person teams for assessing and responding to concerning and/or threatening student behavior in schools.
Panel(s): School leader
Principal Professional Learning Survey, Winter 2025
2024-2025
The Vanderbilt Principal Professional Learning Survey focuses on a variety of topics related to the state of principals' professional learning in the United States.
Panel(s): School leader
State of the American Teacher Survey, Winter 2025
2024-2025
The RAND State of the American Teacher Survey includes data about K-12 teachers' well-being, pay and benefits, work-life balance, and teaching career.
Panel(s): Teacher
American School District Panel Survey, Fall 2024
2024-2025
The RAND American School District survey provides the opportunity for district leaders to share their perspectives and contribute to decisions about education policy and practice.
Panel(s): District
Gallup Teacher Workload Survey, Fall 2024
2024-2025
The Gallup Teacher Workload Survey provides data on K-12 public school teachers' perceptions of their students, job, and workload.
Panel(s): Teacher
Omnibus Survey, Fall 2024
2024-2025
The RAND ATP and ASLP Omnibus surveys focus on a variety of topics submitted by different researchers.
Panel(s): Teacher, School leader
PreK Teacher Survey, Fall 2024
2024-2025
The RAND Pre-K Teacher Survey provides data about Pre-K curriculum and assessment materials and the working conditions in Pre-K classrooms.
Panel(s): Teacher
Project ReSpECT Teacher Survey, Fall 2024
2024-2025
The Boston University Project ReSpECT Teacher Survey provides data about special education teacher workload, supports, curriculum, and roles in the classroom.
Panel(s): Teacher
School Safety and Security School Leader Survey, Fall 2024
2024-2025
The RAND School Safety and Security School Leader Survey provides data about safety and security issues affecting schools, security strategies, safety technologies, and responses to safety incidents.
Panel(s): School leader
Zearn Mathematics Survey, Fall 2024
2024-2025
The Zearn Mathematics Survey provides data about the materials schools use to teach math and educator perspectives about those materials.
Panel(s): Teacher, School leader
American Instructional Resources Survey, Spring 2024
2023-2024
The RAND American Instructional Resources survey provides data on the instructional materials teachers are using in their classrooms and the factors related to instructional material use.
Panel(s): Teacher, School leader
American Mathematics Educator Study Survey, Spring 2024
2023-2024
The RAND American Mathematics Educator Study survey provides data on students' mathematics learning opportunities and the factors that support high-quality mathematics teaching and learning, especially for Black, Latinx, and low-income students.
Panel(s): Teacher, School leader
American School District Panel Survey, Spring 2024
2023-2024
The RAND American School District survey provides the opportunity for district leaders to share their perspectives and contribute to decisions about education policy and practice.
Panel(s): District
Antisemitism Teacher Survey, Spring 2024
2023-2024
The RAND Antisemitism Teacher Survey provides data on how 6-12 grade public school English language arts and social studies teachers are teaching topics relevant to the Jewish community, including the Holocaust, historic and contemporary antisemitism, Israel, and Jewish history.
Panel(s): Teacher
CASEL Survey, Spring 2024
2023-2024
The CASEL-RAND survey provides information about use of social and emotional learning programs or curriculum materials among schools and teachers.
Panel(s): Teacher
High Intensity Tutoring Survey, Spring 2024
2023-2024
This SRI survey of the American School Leader Panel examines high-intensity tutoring and wrap-around services in schools to offset pandemic-related learning loss. This survey was fielded to the same sample as an addendum to the SRI Procurement Survey.
Panel(s): School leader
PreK Teacher Survey, Spring 2024
2023-2024
The RAND Pre-K Teacher Survey provides data about Pre-K curriculum and assessment materials and the working conditions in Pre-K classrooms.
Panel(s): Teacher
State of the American Teacher Survey, Winter 2024
2023-2024
The RAND State of the American Teacher survey focuses on teacher well-being, pay, benefits and other working conditions, and intentions to leave their current teaching job.
Panel(s): Teacher
American School District Panel Survey, Fall 2023
2023-2024
The RAND American School District survey provides the opportunity for district leaders to share their perspectives and contribute to decisions about education policy and practice.
Panel(s): District
CASEL Survey, Fall 2023
2023-2024
The CASEL-RAND survey provides information about use of social and emotional learning programs or curriculum materials among schools and teachers.
Panel(s): School leader
Omnibus Survey, Fall 2023
2023-2024
The RAND ATP Omnibus survey focuses on a variety of topics submitted by different researchers.
Panel(s): Teacher
Pew Research Center's Survey of Teachers, Fall 2023
2023-2024
The Pew Research Center's Survey of Teachers provides information about the experiences of public K–12 teachers and their views on current topics in public K–12 education.
Panel(s): Teacher